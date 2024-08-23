Malixi narrowly misses cut after 74

MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi saw her promising start unravel as she faltered with a 74 in the second round of the Hanwha Classic in Gangwon-do, South Korea, ultimately missing the cut by a single stroke on Friday.

Malixi, who was on track for another weekend stint in the Korean LPGA tournament, opened her round at the Jade Palace Golf Club with a solid two-birdie, two-bogey performance on the back nine. She seemed poised for a strong finish after birdieing the second hole, following a steady 73 in the first round.

However, her momentum faltered on the front nine. A costly double bogey on the par-4 third hole, followed by another dropped shot on the sixth, resulted in a disappointing 38 to close out her round.

Malixi’s two-day total of 147 placed her in a tie for 63rd, just one stroke shy of the cut, which was set at 146 with 62 players advancing to the final two rounds of the prestigious championship.

In contrast, Lee Yewon continued her dominant form, firing a second consecutive six-under 66.

Her 34-32 card was highlighted by an eagle-2 on the 10th hole, propelling her to a commanding 12-under 132 and a five-stroke lead over Ahn Songyi, who sits in second with a 137 after a 71.

The missed cut was a tough blow for Malixi, who entered the event brimming with confidence following back-to-back victories in the US Girls' Junior and the US Women’s Amateur. She also secured a tie for fifth in her KLPGA debut at the Korea Women’s Open earlier this year.