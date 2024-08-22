^

PLDT ousts Choco Mucho

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 5:45pm
Russian destroyer Elena Samoilenko (2nd from left) was at her usual best as she unloaded a monster 30-point effort in powering the High Speed Hitters to a 6-2 finish in the two-round eliminations.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT survived an atrocious start as it eliminated a short-stacked Choco Mucho, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19, on Thursday while handing Farm Fresh the eighth and last quarterfinal seat in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Russian destroyer Elena Samoilenko was at her usual best as she unloaded a monster 30-point effort in powering the High Speed Hitters to a 6-2 finish in the two-round eliminations.

They will battle the Chery Tiggo Crossovers (5-2) in the quarters Tuesday regardless of the latter's result from their duel with the Petro Gazz Angels (4-3) at press time.

Blessed by PLDT’s win was Farm Fresh, which will take the last spot to the knockout playoff phase after winding up with a 3-5 card.

The Flying Titans finished at No. 9 with a 2-6 slate.

Painfully, Choco Mucho’s final stand was exacerbated by the absence of coach Dante Alinsunurin, who was out of the country due to national team duties, and import Zoi Faki, who was under the weather and did not play.

Earlier, Creamline zapped the aroma out of ZUS Coffee with a quick, merciless 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 victory that sealed the former the No. 3 seed in the quarters with a 6-2 record.

American Erica Mary Staunton paced the onslaught with 17 points while Bernadeth Pons scattered 11 for the proud franchise that is eyeing a 15th podium finish and ninth championship, both league records.

The Cool Smashers, at No. 3, will thus face the No. 6 seed squad, which could either be Capital1 Solar (5-3) or Petro Gazz (4-3), which was battling Chery Tiggo (5-2) at press time, Tuesday.

The Thunderbelles closed their campaign winless in eight outings.

