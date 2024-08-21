^

Sports

Hungary too much for Gilas women

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 1:21pm
Hungary too much for Gilas women
Ella Fajardo
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- No upset alert this time.

After almost shocking Brazil a couple of days ago, Gilas Pilipinas women absorbed a 37-point beating at the hands of Hungary, 97-60, in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Rwanda early Wednesday morning (Manila time).

The women’s national basketball team had a horrendous second quarter as Hungary pulled away for the easy dub.

Agnes Torok led the World no. 16 team with 25 points, four assists and three rebounds. Debora Dubei and Reka Lelik added 13 apiece.

With the Philippines trailing by just nine, 14-23, at the end of the first quarter, it went ice-cold as Hungary found its rhythm, starting with an 8-0 run to go up by 17, 31-14.

A split from the line by Naomi Panganiban halted the run, but the European squad ended the half with a 20-9 run capped by a last-second triple by Dubei to go up by 27, 51-24.

The lead grew to as high as 39 points, 90-51, with a layup by Franka Toth, as Hungary breezed through to the final buzzer.

Afril Bernardino paced the Filipinos with 11 markers. Ella Fajardo added 10.

A couple of days ago, the Philippines went toe-to-toe with World No. 8 Brazil but came up short, 77-74.

The Filipina ballers are now at the bottom of Group C play with a 0-2 slate. They will be facing Senegal next.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Paradigm suffers another knockdown

Paradigm suffers another knockdown

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The court case involving Paradigm Sports Management and Manny Pacquiao may still take at least two more years before finally...
Sports
fbtw
Locals step up as Capital1 edges Galeries Tower

Locals step up as Capital1 edges Galeries Tower

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Capital1 Solar import Marina Tushova knew they would need to draw more local production for the Solar Spikers to go that far...
Sports
fbtw
Foxies seek quarters entry

Foxies seek quarters entry

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Farm Fresh aims to catch the last bus to the quarterfinal round as it clashes with solo leader Akari today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Name it, she had it: Villegas shakes off various injuries en route to Olympic bronze

Name it, she had it: Villegas shakes off various injuries en route to Olympic bronze

23 hours ago
Aira Villegas had to box through injuries and pain on her way to bagging the bronze medal in the women’s flyweight class...
Sports
fbtw
No computer for schedules

No computer for schedules

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
If you think the PBA schedule of games is done with the aid of a computer or some kind of software, it’s not. PBA deputy...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

2 hours ago
Binan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao upbeat after impressive debut by Rain or Shine rookies

Guiao upbeat after impressive debut by Rain or Shine rookies

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
After rolling the dice in their consecutive draft picks in this season’s PBA Rookie Draft, Rain or Shine head coach...
Sports
fbtw
Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
In the three years the Philippines has taken part in Road to UFC — the Asian competition for mixed martial arts fighters...
Sports
fbtw
Saso faces tough road to redemption at St. Andrews

Saso faces tough road to redemption at St. Andrews

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso embarks on a challenging quest for redemption at St. Andrews' Old Course in Fife, Scotland, following a disappointing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with