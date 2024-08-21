Hungary too much for Gilas women

MANILA, Philippines -- No upset alert this time.

After almost shocking Brazil a couple of days ago, Gilas Pilipinas women absorbed a 37-point beating at the hands of Hungary, 97-60, in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Rwanda early Wednesday morning (Manila time).

The women’s national basketball team had a horrendous second quarter as Hungary pulled away for the easy dub.

Agnes Torok led the World no. 16 team with 25 points, four assists and three rebounds. Debora Dubei and Reka Lelik added 13 apiece.

With the Philippines trailing by just nine, 14-23, at the end of the first quarter, it went ice-cold as Hungary found its rhythm, starting with an 8-0 run to go up by 17, 31-14.

A split from the line by Naomi Panganiban halted the run, but the European squad ended the half with a 20-9 run capped by a last-second triple by Dubei to go up by 27, 51-24.

The lead grew to as high as 39 points, 90-51, with a layup by Franka Toth, as Hungary breezed through to the final buzzer.

Afril Bernardino paced the Filipinos with 11 markers. Ella Fajardo added 10.

A couple of days ago, the Philippines went toe-to-toe with World No. 8 Brazil but came up short, 77-74.

The Filipina ballers are now at the bottom of Group C play with a 0-2 slate. They will be facing Senegal next.