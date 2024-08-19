^

Olympic boxing star Villegas graces PSA Forum

August 19, 2024
Philippines' Aira Villegas celebrates after winning against Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in the women's 50kg preliminaries round of 32 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 28, 2024.
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bronze medal winner Aira Villegas serves as special guest in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum as it resumes its weekly session on Tuesday, August 20, after a monthlong break to give way to the country’s participation in the Paris Olympics.

Villegas is going to be joined by Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo in the 10:30 a.m. session at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Nesthy Petecio, a fellow bronze medalist of Villegas, has also been invited in the public sports program.

The boxing people will assess and recall their recent campaign in the Paris Games, and ponder on what lies ahead as the sport of sweet science is initially not listed as part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics calendar.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Catch the Forum at the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation. The session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

