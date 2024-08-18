^

Bolts repel Hotshots in PBA Governors' Cup opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 10:16pm
Bolts repel Hotshots in PBA Governors' Cup opener
Chris Banchero (6)
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts escaped the gutsy Magnolia Hotshots in the PBA Governors’ Cup opener, 99-94, in Group A play Sunday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

In his first PBA game in years, three-time Best Import of the Conference Allen Durham paced the Bolts with 20 points and 16 rebounds on 7-of-18 shooting.

Chris Banchero followed suit with 14 points, including hitting the league’s first ever 4-pointer, which he did in the second quarter.

Trailing by as much as 14 points, Magnolia erased the double-digit deficit and cut it to just two, 96-94, with a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Glenn Robinson III with 19.2 seconds to go.

Chris Newsome was fouled on the other end, but he missed the first and made the second, to put the Bolts up by three, 97-94.

This opened an opportunity for the Hotshots to either tie the game or take the lead with a 4-pointer.

Robinson then attempted a shot from way beyond to try and grab the lead, but missed.

Durham iced the game with a pair of freebies to grab Meralco’s first win of the season.

Newsome and Jolo Mendoza added 13 markers apiece. Mendoza recorded the second 4-pointer in history also in the second quarter.

Robinson led Magnolia with 29 markers and 11 boards. Ian Sangalang backstopped with 17.

“We just had to find a way. Obviously, we’ve only had maybe six practices, and two practice games, so we know we’re a little bit rusty,” Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said.

“But, I think this team is also a veteran team, [Durham’s] been with us for a long time, we know he’s still not in his peak form, but he’s up to the task,” he added.

