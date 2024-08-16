^

Olympian boxer Bacyadan mulls turning pro

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 16, 2024 | 12:05pm
Philippines' Hergie Bacyadan (in blue) fights against China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 31, 2024.
AFP / Mohd Rasfan

MANILA, Philippines -- Turning professional is one of the future plans of Filipino Olympian boxer Hergie Bacyadan – if the opportunity presents itself.

Bacyadan was one of five Philippine boxers in the Paris Olympics, competing in the women’s 75kg division.

However, the fighting pride of Kalinga had an early exit, suffering a loss against the more-experienced Li Qian of China.

In an interview at the sidelines of the victory party for Olympians at Hilton Manila, Bacyadan said that he is planning to turn pro.

“Nagpa-plan din po akong mag-pro, professional boxing. Let’s see kung ano. Tinitignan ko rin naman po sa akin kung saan ako pabor e, kumbaga kung anong ibigay sa akin na chance ni Lord, kung saan ako komportable, kung happy ako, doon ako,” Bacyadan told reporters.

The 29-year-old boxer also voiced openness to turning pro in mixed martial arts.

“Pro MMA, 'di ko po masabi. Kung anong ibigay sa akin na chance, go ako, doon ako. Doon ako sasakay.”

Fellow boxer Eumir Marcial is also a professional boxer.

Bacyadan is well-versed in various MMA disciplines.

Aside from competing for the Philippines in boxing, he is also a medalist in both wushu and vovinam.

“Grappling na rin po, nag-aaral na rin ako ng grappling. Iyong chance or pagkakataon na ibigay sa akin ang iniintay ko. So either mag-professional boxing, kung bigyan din ako ng offer ni MMA na mag-MMA, kung saan po ako compatible,” he said.

Despite this, Bacyadan said that he is not closing any doors on a potential return to the Olympics.

“Bakit naman hindi? Kung talagang sabi ko naman sa coaches and sa mga tao, sa officials namin, taong naniniwala sa akin, kung may tiwala pa kayo sa akin, bakit hindi? Okay naman po sa akin.”

