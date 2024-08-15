PBA ushers in new era in Season 49

MANILA, Philippines — New rules, new format, new era.

The Philippine Basketball Association is ready to usher in a new era Sunday with its 49th season filled with innovations and surprises that also rolls the red carpet for a bigger act in its golden anniversary next year.

Highlighted by the introduction of a historic four-point line, Asia’s first pro league raises the curtain for the import-spiced Governors’ Cup at the iconic Smart Araneta Coliseum with hopes of blazing a trail for world basketball.

“Today we’re alone. Tomorrow, we’ll be plenty,” declared PBA Board of Governors chairman Ricky Vargas, also the representative of TNT Tropang Giga, during the league’s preseason presser at the EDSA Shangri-La in Mandaluyong.

“If you don’t innovate, you die, so we decided to innovate. The PBA innovates with fans in mind,” he added, noting the same criticisms back in the day when the United States adopted a groundbreaking three-point shot.

Unanimously approved by the PBA board members – who were all present during the presser – in its season planning last month in Japan, the PBA’s pioneering four-point line will be an added 27-foot arc line beyond the traditional 23-foot three-point line from the basket.

It was first tested by the PBA in the 2023 PBA All-Star Weekend in Passi, Iloilo. Last year in Bacolod, Robert Bolick completed a five-point play from the longer distance to erase a 135-140 deficit at the buzzer.

And it’s just the tip of the iceberg as the PBA also implements a new format for the Governors’ Cup to be headlined by Meralco – with returning Allen Durham on board – and Magnolia led by ex-NBA Slam Dunk champion Glen Robinson III in the one-game opener after the ceremony and the Leo Awards for 48th season.

From a traditional single elimination, the 12 teams have been split to two groups (Converge, Terrafirma, NorthPort, TNT, Magnolia and Meralco in Group A with Blackwater, Phoenix, NLEX, Rain or Shine, Meralco, San Miguel and Ginebra in Group B).