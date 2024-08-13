No empty-handed Filipino Paris Olympic bets

Paris Olympic campaigners can be seen marching down the halls of Malacanang Palaca Tuesday night for a grand welcome led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong Marcos" Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Awed and in good mood because of Carlos Yulo’s Paris Olympic magnificence, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. went on a rewarding spree and splurged not just on the Filipino double-gold winner and bronze medalists, but also on the rest of the Olympians who waged war on French soil.

Marcos gave Yulo a P20 million bonus that matched the incentive the pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza in Manila City stands to receive worth P20 million — P10 million for each gold — via the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act.

The Chief Executive also matched the P2 million boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas would receive for their Paris bronzes.

And to put icing on the cake, the rest who didn’t medal will be given P2 million each — P1 million from Marcos’ own pocket and another P1 million from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“I thought that we should really recognize all the athletes, I think any athlete, kahit sino atleta na mapag-qualify sa Olympics, mabigat yun, that is extremely difficult thing to manage,” said Marcos during the welcome ceremony he prepared for Yulo and this fellow Olympians at the Palace last night.

“Tamang tama, andito si chairman,” he added, referring to PSC chair Richard Bachmann.

“Lahat bibigyan nating ng tig iisang milyon from the PSC na ima-match pa ng Office of the President,” he added.

The coaches too reaped the rewards as Marcos promised them P500,000 apiece.

“Bukod pa sa dun sa ating pagkilala, the coaching staff ay may kalahating milyon,” said Marcos. “Hihingi ako paumanhin dahil maliit lang, dahil alam ko P1 million i-compare mo sa inyong sakripisyo pinagdaanan niyo ay napakaliit lang.”

Marcos also vowed to give full support to all athletes with hopes of producing more Olympic medalists in the future.

“I would like to ask what you need, you tell us and hopefully if we really work together and start to prepare for not only the Olympics but also start to prepare for all international competitions,” said Marcos.

“I’m sure magkikita ulit tayo dito sa Palasyo, magko-congratulate ako senyo at hihingan pera ang PAGCOR ulit,” he said.