^

Sports

No empty-handed Filipino Paris Olympic bets

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 10:00pm
No empty-handed Filipino Paris Olympic bets
Paris Olympic campaigners can be seen marching down the halls of Malacanang Palaca Tuesday night for a grand welcome led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong Marcos" Jr.
PPA pool photo / Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines – Awed and in good mood because of Carlos Yulo’s Paris Olympic magnificence, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. went on a rewarding spree and splurged not just on the Filipino double-gold winner and bronze medalists, but also on the rest of the Olympians who waged war on French soil.

Marcos gave Yulo a P20 million bonus that matched the incentive the pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza in Manila City stands to receive worth P20 million — P10 million for each gold — via the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act.

The Chief Executive also matched the P2 million boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas would receive for their Paris bronzes.

And to put icing on the cake, the rest who didn’t medal will be given P2 million each — P1 million from Marcos’ own pocket and another P1 million from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“I thought that we should really recognize all the athletes, I think any athlete, kahit sino atleta na mapag-qualify sa Olympics, mabigat yun, that is extremely difficult thing to manage,” said Marcos during the welcome ceremony he prepared for Yulo and this fellow Olympians at the Palace last night.

“Tamang tama, andito si chairman,” he added, referring to PSC chair Richard Bachmann.

“Lahat bibigyan nating ng tig iisang milyon from the PSC na ima-match pa ng Office of the President,” he added.

The coaches too reaped the rewards as Marcos promised them P500,000 apiece.

“Bukod pa sa dun sa ating pagkilala, the coaching staff ay may kalahating milyon,” said Marcos. “Hihingi ako paumanhin dahil maliit lang, dahil alam ko P1 million i-compare mo sa inyong sakripisyo pinagdaanan niyo ay napakaliit lang.”

Marcos also vowed to give full support to all athletes with hopes of producing more Olympic medalists in the future.

“I would like to ask what you need, you tell us and hopefully if we really work together and start to prepare for not only the Olympics but also start to prepare for all international competitions,” said Marcos.

“I’m sure magkikita ulit tayo dito sa Palasyo, magko-congratulate ako senyo at hihingan pera ang PAGCOR ulit,” he said.

vuukle comment

MALACANANG

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wanted: More Caloy Yulos

Wanted: More Caloy Yulos

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
From here on, Philippine sports could chart its future on what sensational Paris Olympics double gold winner Carlos Yulo would...
Sports
fbtw
Close calls deserve credit, too

Close calls deserve credit, too

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
Three athletes delivered four medals for the Philippines at the Paris Olympics compared to four who brought home the same...
Sports
fbtw
Stage set for PAI National Trials

Stage set for PAI National Trials

22 hours ago
Sixty-one Filipino swimmers based abroad have signed up to join some 500 local hopefuls in the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. National...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi inches closer to US Amateurs crown

Malixi inches closer to US Amateurs crown

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines trailed old rival Asterisk Talley of the US by one after the first 18 holes of the US Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Job well done in Paris

Job well done in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Au revoir! À la prochaine!
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
The next Carlos Yulo could be in the making — and not just here in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pampanga, San Juan post wins to stay atop standings

MPBL: Pampanga, San Juan post wins to stay atop standings

8 hours ago
Pampanga and San Juan trounced separate rivals on Monday to keep their 1-2 spots in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic flag arrival kicks off 2028 'pressure' for Los Angeles

Olympic flag arrival kicks off 2028 'pressure' for Los Angeles

11 hours ago
The Olympic flag arrived under bright skies Monday in Los Angeles (Tuesday Manila time), where officials now have four short...
Sports
fbtw
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever figure in match to be televised live in Philippines

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever figure in match to be televised live in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
With 13 matches left in this WNBA season, it is time for the Indiana Fever to continue to make their playoff push and solidify...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with