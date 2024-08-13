Paris bets back in Philippines

The Philippine delegation, led by Carlos Yulo and Nesthy Petecio, touched home soil Tuesday evening.

MANILA, Philippines -- The heroes are home.

The Filipino athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics returned to the Philippines on Tuesday evening.

Aboard a chartered plane of the Philippine Airlines, the athletes, led by double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, touched home soil at about 7:10 p.m.

Aside from Yulo, bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio arrived, along with boxers Hergie Bacyadan, Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam; weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ando and Vanessa Sarno; hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino and Lauren Hoffman; and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

They were received warmly by their families and loved ones, along with other Olympians Kiyomi Watanabe, Joanie Delgaco, Kayla Sanchez, Jarod Hatch and Sam Catantan.

The athletes were welcomed by the Philippine Air Force Honor Guards, as well as students.

"Nanalo tayo ng gintong medalya. Panalo po namin, panalo nating lahat," Yulo told reporters upon arriving.

The Philippines ended the Paris Olympics with its best finish in 100 years thus far.

With the two-gold, two-bronze finish in Paris, the Philippines finished the Games tied at 37th place with Hong Kong.