Junior golfers make final push in JPGT Mindanao series

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Cliff Nuñeza and Ally Gaccion are primed for their next challenge as the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series resumes Monday, August 12, at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club here.

Both players are bracing for intense competition as they aim to secure top honors in their respective divisions while earning crucial ranking points to boost their bids for the upcoming Match Play Championship.

The final leg of the four-stage regional series sees Nuñeza and Gaccion striving to replicate their contrasting victories from last week’s Del Monte tournament.

"Focus on the range and improve my putting," Nuñeza said, outlining his strategy for the Pueblo de Oro showdown. He narrowly edged out Bacolod’s John Rey Oro in the boys' 16-18 division and is aware of the challenges posed by the par-72 course, known for its winding fairways bordered by deep ravines.

Nuñeza remains cautious, particularly of Oro, who claimed victory in the Visayas Series I in Iloilo, placed third in Bacolod and Negros Occidental, and finished second last week.

Determined to secure back-to-back victories, Nuñeza is also mindful of the strong competition from players like Ignacio Lim and John Paul Oro.

Under the nationwide series format, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI, the best two results from the four-leg competition will determine the top two players in each category who will advance to the national finals.

For those competing in multiple series, their top three results will be counted, with only the best player from each class advancing.

Despite her dominant performance at Del Monte, Gaccion is committed to delivering an even steadier performance on her home course.

"Hopefully, I’ll do better since Pueblo is my home course," said Gaccion, 17. "My edge lies in familiarity and ball placement. I know where to go if I get into trouble and how to handle the greens' speed."

Meanwhile, Ralph and Rafella Batican are eyeing their third consecutive victories in the 10-12 division after dominating the South Pacific and Del Monte legs. Ralph, in particular, delivered a stunning performance at Del Monte, mastering the course with an impressive 18-under 126 total, with no bogeys.

However, he anticipates stiff competition from Ken Guillermo, Javie Bautista, Francesco Lim, and Jared Saban, with Alonzo Retuerto also making his JPGT debut.

Rafella, on the other hand, is gearing up for a tougher challenge against Veneece Dumalaog, Isabella Espina, Angel Wahing, and Yvonne Colim.

Francesca Geroy, Zero Plete, and Alexis Nailga are also aiming for consecutive wins in the girls' 8-9 and 13-15 divisions, respectively, while James Benedict Rolida is shooting for a fourth straight victory in the boys' 8-9 division.

Meanwhile, action in the Luzon series resumes on August 20-23 at Luisita in Tarlac, while the Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas will host the next stop from September 2-5. The 14-leg circuit will conclude on September 10-13 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite.

For details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.