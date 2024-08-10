Young racers told: Look up to Bianca Bustamante

MANILA, Philippines – Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) Motorsports Chairman Mandy Eduque spoke highly about McLaren Development driver Bianca Bustamante as she positioned herself as the ideal model for Philippine racing drivers in her budding career at the F1 Academy.

Eduque joined Bustamante during the latter’s mid-season visit to Manila as they both graced GoTyme Bank’s Race to Inspire event at the SM Mall of Asia on Friday afternoon, and the motorsports legend rained praise on the 19-year-old racer.

“I think that [Bianca] is a very, very important figure in this movement to attract more women to the sport. The FIA has gone into this program to attract more women competitors by putting up things like F1 Academy, and in the Philippines, we would like to attract more ladies into the sport,” Eduque said during the event also supported by BeIN Sports.

“There was a time when there were no women in the sport, and if I might recall, Bianca was one of the first to compete in the national championships. Of course, she did very well, you know really if a lady is interested, there’s so many ways of joining.”

Prior to her break into international competitions, Bustamante was a staple in competitions organized by the AAP, while also being awarded often during the organization’s Motor Sports Awards.

But more than her accomplishments, Eduque wants younger racers to follow the McLaren driver’s footsteps when it comes to her determination. Even when the odds were stacked against her, as the only Asian driver on the F1 Academy grid, Bustamante powered through.

“In the end, it all depends on how much passion you have for the sport. If you have the same amount of passion like [Bianca] has, you will go a long way. Nothing will stop you,” said Eduque.

“I mean, Bianca just said something that struck me when I was reading it. She said I am willing to bleed for the sport. If you have an attitude like that, you go places,” he added.

Bustamante bared more of that attitude in her own words as well, as she said that there were times early on in her career when she struggled to find her place in the sport.

Still, she continued to push on and found her niche – realizing what was more important to her to be able to make a mark in the motorsports world.

“I didn’t think this life was ever within my reach. It wasn’t something that, you know, I just woke up and chose to do, or I had the luxury to do it. I actually had so many sacrifices along the way,” said Bustamante.

“And if there’s something I could tell all these young girls and boys is that, you know, I feel like these days, there’s always that pressure to fit in, to belong and to follow certain footsteps of what others are doing, what’s trendy, what’s right to wear, and this and that, and for a long time, I did that. I did so much just to feel like I would fit in… [But] it’s not about how you blend in, but it’s about how well you stand out and embrace and develop your individualities and yeah. Just find passion and pursue it,” she continued.

Bustamante currently flies the Philippine flag in the F1 Academy season in her second season in the series – the first with McLaren. As of writing, she is P5 in the drivers championship with 57 points.

The Filipina racer returns to the track later this month at Zandvoort in the Netherlands on August 23 to 25 for Round 4 of the 2024 F1 Academy season. Bustamante, after scoring points during every race in the tournament so far, is seeking her first win of the year.