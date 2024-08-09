Jordan Clarkson on point with Team USA-Serbia commentary

JERSEY CITY – Like every hoops fan around the world, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz was tuned in to the Team USA-Serbia semifinal game of the men’s basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Clarkson correctly predicted the fourth quarter to be a classic as Team USA pulled off a magical comeback to beat Serbia 95-91 to advance to the gold medal game against host France.

Clarkson provided commentary on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Team USA’s 17-point comeback behind Stephen Curry’s hot shooting, Joel Embiid’s great stretch in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant’s midrange game and LeBron James’ triple-double.

He called “Curry’s movement off the pass just flawless, no wasted steps.”

Curry kept Team USA from getting blown out and teamed up with James to put the finishing touches on their frenetic fourth-quarter comeback. The Golden State Warriors star made a tournament-best 9 of 14 3-pointers en route to a game-high 36 points.

During Embiid’s seven-point surge at the height of the Team USA’s run, Clarkson tweeted three bags emojis “on both sides,” signifying the Philadelphia 76ers center was in his bag offensively and defensively.

When James extended Team USA’s lead to 89-86 on a strong drive with 1:59 left, Clarkson tweeted a GIF (graphic interchange format) of James putting an imaginary crown on his head.

James finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as he became the only player to have more than one triple-double game in the Olympics history.

After Bogdan Bogdanovic ignited Sebia’s hopes with a 3-point play, Durant answered with a tough jumper that gave Team USA a four-point buffer 93-89 with only 34 seconds remaining.

Clarkson tweeted: “KD is Him, he’s so [tough].”

Finally, when Team USA wrapped up the improbable victory, Clarkson appreciated both national teams for giving their all on the court.

“That’s high-level basketball right there,” he tweeted.

Clarkson could only watch and tweet, instead of being in Paris, after he failed to lead the Philippines in last year’s FIBA World Cup to finish as the best Asian team.

At 32, Clarkson may have lost his only chance to play in the Olympics. He will be 36 and maybe retired from the NBA by 2028 when the Olympics will be played in Los Angeles.

His future in the NBA is bleak coming off a down year as his numbers and efficiency dipped to 17.1 points on 41% shooting on a losing team. He has two years left on his current contract with the Jazz which they have been trying to move since last February trade deadline.

“There haven’t been any other interested NBA teams in trading for his services,” Andy Larsen of Salt Lake Tribune reported on July 22.

Clarkson is the oldest and longest-tenured player on the rebuilding Jazz with more than half of the team under 23 years old. He was already resigned to his fate as trade bait when he spoke with reporters in the final days of last season.

“Tomorrow’s tomorrow, I don’t really try to look too far forward,” Clarkson said, per Salt Lake Tribune, in May. “But I love this organization, I love this state, city. I love playing for this team, [head coach Will Hardy] and everybody. If it’s the last, that just is what it is.”

The Jazz, who owns 13 first-round picks from 2025 to 2029, per Sportscasting.com, looks forward to the next NBA Draft that features a talented class led by presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

With Clarkson’s next chapter in the NBA still to be determined, watching and commenting on Twitter on Team USA’s quest for a fifth straight gold medal has been a welcome distraction.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.