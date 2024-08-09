Team USA rallies to escape Serbia, forges final vs France

The United States' LeBron James and Stephen Curry celebrate while Kevin Durant looks on at the end of their semifinal basketball match against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. Aris Messinis/AFP

PARIS – The United States clawed back from a double-digit deficit to squeak past Serbia, 95-91, early Friday morning (Manila time) to punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics’ final.

Stephen Curry waxed hot for 36 points in the come-from-behind victory. LeBron James had a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

After trailing by as much as 17 points in the first half and playing catch-up almost the whole game, Team USA finally took the lead, 87-86, with 2:22 remaining after a 3-pointer by Curry.

This sparked a 7-0 run that saw James and Curry hit back-to-back layups as the Americans went up by five, 91-86, with 1:41 left.

Serbia, though, did not go down without a fight as Bogdan Bogdanovic completed an and-one play to pull to within two, 89-91.

And with 34 seconds to go, Kevin Durant hit a huge midrange jumper to keep Serbia at bay, 93-89.

Nikola Jokic answered back to cut the lead to two anew with 26.8 left. But with the shot clock winding down, Curry was fouled by Bogdanovic.

The world’s best 3-point shooter then sank both freebies as Team USA push its lead to four, 95-91.

On the other end, Bogdanovic missed a triple, sealing the deal for the Americans.

Joel Embiid came up big in his matchup against Jokic with 19 points and four rebounds.

Bogdanovic paced Serbia with 20 markers, while Jokic had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Serbs started the game waxing hot, going up by eight, 31-23, at the end of the first.

They kept the pressure in the second quarter, going up by 17, 42-25, after an and-one by Jokic.

With their backs against the wall, the Americans tried to get out of the hole and eventually turned the game around with Curry’s triple.

They will be facing home team France in the final set on Sunday morning (Manila time).

Serbia, for its part, will take on FIBA World Cup champions Germany in the battle for bronze.