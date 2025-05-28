Nocum scores career-high 30 as Painters trounce Fuel Masters

Rain or Shine's Adrian Nocum (1) puts up a floater against the defense of the Phoenix Fuel Masters in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the PhilSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adrian Nocum exploded for a career-high 30 points to help the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters deal the Phoenix Fuel Masters their third straight loss, 109-99, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Nocum shot 10-of-20 from the field and had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 31 minutes of play. He started the game waxing hot, scoring 12 of the Elasto Painters’ 30, and nine in the final quarter.

After the game, the guard said that he just wanted to make up for his horrendous shooting in their previous game against the TNT Tropang 5G, where he had eight points on a 3-of-12 clip.

“Galing kami sa talo tapos sobrang sama din nilaro ko noong last game namin. So wala akong ibang inisip kung di talaga makabawi,” he said.

Jhonard Clarito chipped in a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to go with two steals and an assist. Caelan Tiongson chipped in 14 markers, eight boards and four dimes, while Santi Santillan had 12 points and five rebounds.

Ken Tuffin powered the now-2-5 Fuel Masters with 15 points and six rebounds. Tyler Tio and Raffy Verano had 14 points apiece.

While Rain or Shine got the win, head coach Yeng Guiao said that the squad survived a bad free throw shooting night, as well as a turnover-riddled contest.

The team made just 19 of their 32 attempts from the charity stripe while also committing 19 turnovers. But they heated up from deep (14-of-32) and made 38 of their 79 field goal attempts.

Guiao also lauded his team for locking up Phoenix’s usual suspects Jason Perkins and Kai Ballungay, who had 10 and eight points, respectively, on a combined 8-of-25 shooting.

“Yung pace ng laro, that was our comfortable pace. We were able to sustain that kind of a pace, although I'm looking at the stats now and they still had more fast break points than we did. But I think overall, yung bilis ng laro, yung ball movement namin, just being able to attack the basket, get to the free throw line,” he said.

“Maganda yung 3-point shooting namin. We were aggressive. I think we were able to, early on, especially in the first half, we were able to defend their key players, si Perkins at si Ballungay. And that's when we were able to take control of the game,” he added.

“Noong first half, sinustain na lang namin. But for a few times, nakadikit sila. At least nagawa ng paraan. We were able to find ways to put some cushion or margin between us and them.”

With the Fuel Masters’ loss, four teams have now formally punched a ticket to the quarterfinals – the 7-1 Magnolia Hotshots, the 6-2 San Miguel Beermen, the 6-2 NLEX Road Warriors and the 6-5 Converge FiberXers.

Rain or Shine will be facing the Terrafirma Dyip next, while Phoenix will try to snap their losing streak against the NLEX Road Warriors.