Cousins, Valientes triumph over Macau Black Bears

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 4:44pm
DeMarcus Cousins
Zamboanga Valientes

MANILA, Philippines -- Another high-caliber center has taken his talents to the Philippines. And he did not disappoint.

Following the footsteps of former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard with Strong Group, Demarcus Cousins debuted in style as Zamboanga Valientes beat the visiting Macau Black Bears, 93-81, in the opener of the The Asian Tournament grand finals at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

The 6-foot-10 Cousins saw limited action in his first game with the Philippine team but still made his presence felt to complement UAAP Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf in Zamboanga’s hulking frontline.

A four-time NBA All-Star, Cousins started for the Valientes with three points, four rebounds and an assist in seven minutes of play following his arrival in the country last weekend.

With the attention of the Black Bears on Cousins, Diouf ran roughshod on the visitors by hauling down 32 points, 29 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block to show the way for Zamboanga.

Ricky Bryce added 26 points and 15 rebounds as Mike Tolomia chipped in 15 for Zamboanga, which turned it up in the second half to go 1-0 in the pool play.

Former PBA standouts Rudy Lingganay, Mac Belo and Franky Johnson also played instrumental for the Philippine representative owned by Junnie Navarro.

Zamboanga will next play the Naic Aces and Vanta Black Dragons to wrap up the eliminations with hopes of making it to the semis for the ultimate prize after four legs.

Tyrone Nesby IV led Macau, winner of the first leg, with 19 points.

