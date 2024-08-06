Pagdanganan, Ardina aim high in Olympic showdown

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is finally over for the Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina. Though not among the headliners leading up to the women’s golf competition at the Olympic Games, both players are eager to prove themselves in the 60-player field.

The race for the coveted gold medal begins Wednesday, with Pagdanganan set to tee off alongside Spain’s Azahara Muñoz and Swiss golfer Morgane Metraux at 11:06 a.m. at the Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France.

Known as one of the LPGA Tour’s longest hitters, the 26-year-old Pagdanganan finished 43rd in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. This time, however, the seasoned former national team standout is aiming for a more commendable performance against the world’s elite.

“I’ve learned so much about my game since the Tokyo Games, and about myself and how I handle myself on the golf course,” Pagdanganan shared in a recent interview.

Despite the pressure of competing on the biggest stage in her sport, Pagdanganan embraces the challenge.

“I think there’s still a bit of nerves, but at the same time, these are the moments you work towards. They say that pressure is a privilege, and every chance I get, I try to soak it in because you don’t get these opportunities all the time,” she said. “My level of maturity on the course is better now, and I know how to handle the nerves and perform under pressure.”

Meanwhile, ICTSI teammate Ardina is setting realistic expectations for her Olympic debut but is determined to show that she can compete with the world’s best.

The 30-year-old veteran of the LPGA and Epson Tours begins her campaign at 10:44 a.m. with Finland’s Noora Komulainen and Norway’s Madelene Stavnar.

Attention will also be on Yuka Saso, who placed ninth in Tokyo while representing the Philippines. Now a member of the Japan national team after switching citizenship in 2022 following her US Women’s Open victory, Saso will compete against Australia’s Minjee Lee and Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul at 11:44 a.m.

The spotlight, however, will surely be on world No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda, who will seek to complete an American sweep of the gold medals after Scottie Scheffler’s dramatic come-from-behind victory last Sunday.

Korda is paired with former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and Chinese star Yin Ruoning at 9:55 a.m. Other notable matchups include Brooke Henderson, Lin Xiyu, and Kim Hyo Joo at 10:11 a.m.; Celine Boutier, Lilia Vu, and Amy Yang at 11:55 a.m.; and Lydia Ko, Miyu Yamashita, and Maja Stark at 12:06 p.m.

Few in the stellar field have ever played the par-71 Le Golf National course, leveling any advantages that those with past Olympic experience might have had this week.

The stage is set, and the world is watching. For Pagdanganan, Ardina, and the rest of the field, it’s time to seize their moment of glory.