Philippine sports pantheon rejoices as Yulo cements his place among its ranks

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight night, the world stopped at the 11th hour in the Philippines.

And for the second straight time, the wait until midnight was worth it as destiny smiled twice on gymnast Caloy Yulo in the Paris Olympics to cement his stature as one of the greatest athletes the archipelago has ever produced.

The only difference was the louder chants, bigger magnitude, sweeter smiles and prouder hearts this time around from the millions of Filipinos back home and all over the world for Yulo’s historic double-gold feat.

From President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao and the country’s first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, cheers overflowed for Yulo after ruling the vault on the heels of his championship in the floor exercise beforehand.

“No words can express how proud we are of you, Caloy. You have achieved gold for the Philippines not once, but twice. Filipinos all over the world stood united, cheering and rooting for you. Aming ipinagmamalki ang tagumpay mong nagniningning. Saludo kami sa iyo,” said president Marcos.

Yulo’s milestone vaulted him as the greatest Filipino gymnast of all time — if not the greatest athlete already — with a breakthrough that also made him the only multi-medalist Pinoy in a single Olympics at only 24 years of age.

And for that, even the world’s only eight-division boxing champion and No. 1 Asian Athlete this millennium as per the ESPN was in complete awe as Yulo catapulted the Philippines to Top-20 in the Olympic medal tally for the first time after 100 years of participation.

“Another historic win for the Philippines. Congratulations again Carlos Yulo for winning your 2nd gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics. We, the Filipinos, are truly proud of you. Salamat, Caloy! Mabuhay ka,” said Pacquiao.

Weightlifter Diaz, who snapped a 97-year wait for the Philippines, three years back in the Tokyo Olympics, also doubled down on congratulating Caloy after previously saying it out loud like her proud sister in real life.

“Congratulations ulit Caloy. Ang galing.Ipinagmamalaki kita hindi lang sa mga medalya mo kundi dahil sa hirap na pinagdaanan mo para makamit ang tagumpay , para sa sarili at higit pang lalo , para sa bayan,” added Diaz, who will follow suit in Paris as part of the IWF Athletes Commission delegation.

“Magkikita tayo dyan Caloy at mahigpit na yakap mula sa Ate Haidie mo. God bless you.”

In Paris, Yulo also did not lack a support system as the members of the 22-strong Team Philippines delegation backed him up to his last tumbling.

His teammate Aleiah Finnegan herself watched Yulo’s golden feat at the Bercy Arena, along with close pal and Team USA ace gymnast Suni Lee, a gold and two-bronze winner in Paris.

Count pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who will try to hike the medal haul for the Philippines, trackster Kayla Sanchez, gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar, and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial in that too following their greetings to Yulo.

“Yes sir!” said world No. 2 Obiena, out to defy the odds in the stacked final cast of pole vault led by reigning champion and world No. 1 Armand “Mondo” Duplantis of Sweden.