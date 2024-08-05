‘We never doubted for a second’: MVP tips hat off to Yulo

Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s winning performance at the #ParisOlympics2024 Men's Artistic Gymnastics- Floor Exercise Finals on Saturday August 4, 2024 (PH time).

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo is a living proof that a Filipino can shine brightest in the world stage, sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan said, following a historic two-gold medal haul in the Paris Olympics.

Pangilinan, a business tycoon who is a fixture in sporting events, particularly basketball, posted his appreciation to Yulo’s legendary Paris stint on a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also tipped his hat to the humble roots of the Filipino as he posted a photo of the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) Gymnastics Center.

Dreams are fulfilled in Paris, but they begin here. You’ve made us all proud, Caloy. You’re living proof a Filipino can. We never doubted for a second. pic.twitter.com/SRZH3dn6bc — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) August 5, 2024

“Dreams are fulfilled in Paris, but they begin here. You’ve made us all proud, Caloy,” he said.

“You’re living proof a Filipino can. We never doubted for a second,” he added.

The gymnastics center was unveiled in 2022, a year after Yulo’s stint in Tokyo where he barely missed the podium in the vault finals.

Over the weekend, the Filipino gymnast brought home gold medals in the men’s vault and floor exercise routines.

Millions worth of rewards await Yulo with his historic feat.