Young tennis bets from Cavite shine in Olivarez tourney

Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 12:27pm
Young tennis bets from Cavite shine in Olivarez tourney
Caviteños Raven Licayan and Ella Mhae Paglalunan hold their trophies as they pose with PPS-NTC tournament organizer/referee Karen Arellano.

MANILA, Philippines – Raven Licayan and Ella Mhae Paglalunan stole the spotlight from older participants, securing victories in their respective age categories at the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Parañaque over the weekend.

Licayan triumphed over Noel Zoleta, 5-3, 4-1, to claim the 10-and-under unisex crown, while fellow Gen. Trias City, Cavite native Paglalunan bested Casey David, 6-4, 6-3, in the girls’ 12-and-under finals. Both players were awarded MVP honors in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Paglalunan also competed in the 14-and-under category finals but fell to top seed Ave Maria Policarpio from Muntinlupa, 6-1, 6-2. Licayan reached the quarterfinals of the boys’ 12-and-under category and teamed up with Azl Gonzaga to win the 10-and-under unisex doubles title.

In other results, Sta. Rosa, Laguna’s Joy Ansay pulled off a 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (ret.) win over top seed Sandra Bautista to capture the girls’ 18-and-under trophy. Unranked Adrian Cagitla from San Pablo City surprised No. 2 France Dilao, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, to reign in the premier division of the tournament, which served as a prelude to the Mayor Eric Olivarez Open Championship beginning on Wednesday (Aug. 7).

Other winners in the week-long tournament held under the Palawan Pawnshop junior program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro included Nadalito Berille, Andrew Davis, Al Tristan Licayan, and Erynne Ong.

Berille, from Muntinlupa City, upset top seed Matthias Go, 6-3, 6-3, to capture the boys’ 12-and-under title. Davis, from Greensboro, North Carolina, defeated Jacob Gonzales, 6-3, 6-4, in the boys’ 14-and-under final. Tristan Licayan subdued France Dilao, 6-4, 6-2, to claim the boys’ 16-and-under crown. Ong, the No. 4 seed, stunned top-seeded Bautista, 6-1, 7-6 (2), in the girls’ 16-and-under finals.

The other doubles winners in the tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf and Sports, included Andres Arcilla and Liam Simpao, Isabel Ataiza and Paglalunan (14-and-under), Frank and France Dilao, and Kristina Tan and Jillianne Tenoria (18-and-under).

