^

Sports

Villegas says Olympic gold is ultimate birthday wish

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Birthday girl Aira Villegas had the first part of her wish granted.

Now, on to the next one.

Following a big upset win by Villegas early Friday morning (Manila time) over Algeria’s Roumaysa Boualam, the Filipina boxer is setting her sights on a bigger prize -- an Olympic medal in Paris.

Boualam, a two-time African champion and two-time African Games gold medalist, was seeded second in the women’s 50kg division.

The victory led Villegas to the quarterfinal round.

“Natupad naman na rin po ang unang [wish] pero siyempre po, ang pinaka-wish ko is makauwi tayo ng medalya,” the 29-year-old said in an interview posted by One Sports.

The Olympic debutante was quick and on her toes the entire bout, connecting on clean punches as she got the nod of all five judges.

Meanwhile, Villegas added that while it was important to have confidence, she stressed the need to keep her emotions in check.

“Napaka-importante [ang kumpiyansa,] pero siyempre mas okay pa rin po na nasa focus tayo,” she said.

“Mahirap po yung kumpiyansa lang tayo e kasi maraming pwedeng mangyari bawat segundo sa laban.”

In the quarterfinals, the Filipina pug will face hometown bet Wassila Lkhadiri.

Their match will be on Sunday, 3:20 a.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

AIRA VILLEGAS

BOXING

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FiberXers, Ayo part ways

FiberXers, Ayo part ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers have parted ways with head coach Aldin Ayo and assistant coach McJour Luib, the team announced Th...
Sports
fbtw

Ginebra rookies deliver

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The rookies shone as Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the P.League+ champion New Taipei Kings in the Macau WUS International Basketball Club Challenge late Thursday night in Macau.
Sports
fbtw
First-round knockouts

First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings

Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Newly minted Gin Kings dazzled as the undermanned Barangay Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the New Taipei Kings...
Sports
fbtw
Rising Stars Classic previews matchup between young Gilas women guards

Rising Stars Classic previews matchup between young Gilas women guards

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Hoops fans were given a taste of a much anticipated matchup between elite young guards Camille Nolasco and Kai Oani during...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Team Philippines ready to go full blast

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Tokyo boxing silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo have all set their Paris bids in motion.
Sports
fbtw
Bacyadan at the crossroads

Bacyadan at the crossroads

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
A good try.
Sports
fbtw
Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row wins in 46 seconds

Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row wins in 46 seconds

17 hours ago
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who failed a gender eligibility test last year, won her opening bout at the Paris Olympics in...
Sports
fbtw
Tom Daley finishes knitting Paris Olympics 2024 sweater

Tom Daley finishes knitting Paris Olympics 2024 sweater

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The dark blue sweater had the other colors of Great Britain's Union Jack, red and white, with the flag and that of France's...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Viridis Arcus reigns supreme in CCE's University Clash Season 4

La Salle's Viridis Arcus reigns supreme in CCE's University Clash Season 4

By Michelle Lojo | 17 hours ago
The Collegiate Center of Esports's (CCE) University Clash Mobile Legends Bang Bang saw a different team lift the trophy for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with