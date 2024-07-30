^

Watanabe out of judo tilt in Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 5:47pm
Watanabe out of judo tilt in Olympics
Kiyomi Watanabe of judo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina judoka Kiyomi Watanabe had an early exit from the Paris Olympics after losing to China’s Tang Jing via ippon Tuesday afternoon (Manila time).

Tang needed just a little less than a minute to secure the victory and reach the round of 16 of the -63 kg division.

The Chinese judoka, ranked 22nd in the world, started the match aggressively and kept her pressure on the 27-year-old Filipina.

Tang, then, pinned the world no. 92 judoka and after 20 seconds, the ippon was called.

Watanabe also bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after an ippon by Spain’s Cristina Cabana back in 2021.

Tang will be facing Kozovan Laura Fazliu in the round of 16.

