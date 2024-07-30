Delgaco bows out of Olympic rowing medal race

MANILA, Philippines — Joanie Delgaco saw her medal hopes come to an end.

The first Filipina rower to qualify for the quadrennial games reached the end of her fairy tale run in the Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the quarterfinals of the women’s single sculls Tuesday afternoon (Manila time).

Delgaco notched a time of 7:58.30.

It was already an uphill battle right from the get-go, as she went against a strong field including reigning Olympic champion Emma Twigg.

The 26-year-old started slow, going fifth at the 500-meter mark.

She then lost steam and struggled the rest of the way.

Twigg topped the group with a time of 7:26.89. Coming in second and third are Aurelia-Maxima Katharina Janzen (7:31.12) and Virginia Diaz Rivas (7:34.01).

With this result, Delgaco was relegated to the semifinal C/D, where the rowers will fight for standings.

Joining her there are Diana Dymchenko (7:53.56) and Jovana Arsic (7:56.18).