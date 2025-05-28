Corpus finishes strong Dut, trails by 8 as Thai sets torrid ADT pace

MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie Filipino pro Carl Corpus found his rhythm late in the opening round of the Ambassador ADT at the Hsin Feng Golf Country Club on Wednesday, rescuing a gritty two-under 70 but trailing a red-hot Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand by eight strokes in a low-scoring day marked by occasional drizzle in Taiwan.

Looking to build on a tied 21st finish at last week's Phuket Open in Thailand, Corpus had a conservative start, stringing together eight straight pars before notching his first birdie at the ninth. A bogey on the 12th momentarily stalled his charge, but he showcased his power and composure on the closing holes, birdying Nos. 14 and 18, both par-5s, to complete a pair 35s and secure a share of 33rd place with 17 others.

The overcast skies and scattered rain showers didn’t dampen the competitive fire of Prateeptienchai, who turned in a blistering 10-under 62, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 fifth and 10 birdies.

His only blemish was a double bogey on the seventh, but the three-time winner in Taiwan on the Asian Tour still managed to gain a two-stroke lead over local favorite Liu Yen-Hung, who shot a superb 64 featuring 10 birdies against two bogeys.

A tightly contested leaderboard followed, with Ryoto Furuya, Michele Ortolani, Naoki Sekito and Shariffuddin Ariflin all carding 67s to tie for fourth.

Fellow Filipino Sean Ramos showed promise with a solid backside start that included four birdies and one bogey, but the frontside proved more challenging. Bogeys on the fourth and ninth holes derailed his momentum, and he settled for a 71 to share 51st place with 13 others.

Ramos, a winner on the Philippine Golf Tour, will look to mount a charge in the second round to stay in the hunt for the weekend rounds in this $100,000 Asian Development Tour event.

As rain continues to loom over Taiwan, tournament organizers remain hopeful for improved conditions that will allow the field to fully showcase their skills in what promises to be an exciting second round.

Meanwhile, Aidric Chan, who broke through with an ADT win in Vietnam in March but finished tied for 54th in Phuket, struggled to find form. A triple bogey on the par-4 seventh led to a disappointing 75, dropping him to a tie for 118th and leaving his weekend hopes hanging by a thread.

As the action unfolds in Taiwan, veteran campaigner Juvic Pagunsan is set to resume his season in the Japan Golf Tour, competing in the prestigious Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open, which tees off Thursday at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama.

The 2021 Mizuno Open champion is eyeing a repeat performance – not just for a title defense but also to secure a Top 3 finish that would book him a coveted slot in The Open Championship scheduled for July 17-20 in Northern Ireland.

Pagunsan is scheduled to tee off at 8:10 a.m. on the back nine alongside Kazuki Higa and Takanori Konishi, as he seeks momentum early in the 72-hole championship.

Also flying the Philippine flag in Japan are Lloyd Go, another former PGT winner, paired with amateur Seiji Hokaiwado and Minato Oshima at 7:10 a.m. on the first tee, and Filipino-American Justin delos Santos, who starts at 8:10 a.m. on hole No. 1 with Ryo Katsumata and Tomohiro Ishizaka.