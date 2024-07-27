Buboy wants Pacquiao foe done by 1st round

Manny Pacquiao and Rukiya Anpo stare each other down during Saturday's weigh-in at The Westin Tokyo in Japan.

TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao will be in the boxing ring Sunday for a maximum of three three-minute rounds.

His longtime trainer and childhood buddy, Buboy Fernandez, wants him to get the job done in one.

“Na-umpisahan na natin eh, tumbahin na natin. Round 1 (We already started it, so let’s knock him out),” Fernandez blurted to Filipino scribes Saturday while exiting the function room at The Westin Tokyo here, where the official weigh-in for Pacquiao’s exhibition fight with Japanese Rukiya Anpo.

Both fighters agreed to meet at a catchweight of 152 pounds or 69 kilos, and they hurdled the scales during the ceremony, which drew a sizeable crowd that included controversial boxing star and strong Pacquiao supporter Ryan Garcia.

Pacquiao tipped the scales at 149 lbs (68 kilos) while Anpo checked in at 151 lbs (68.75 kilos), sending the packed crowd on a frenzy.

Pacquiao and Anpo will collide in what fight organizer Rizin calls a “Special Rules Bout”, which is mainly just boxing rules, at the Saitama Super Arena. The latter is a kickboxer and mixed martial artist who has had success as a super lightweight champion in K-1, with over 30 fights under his belt.

Anpo, however, has little to no pure boxing experience.

And Fernandez is confident Pacquiao can quickly take Anpo out.

“Uwi tayo maaga (Let’s go home early),” said Fernandez.

Pacquiao, for his part, did not guarantee anything. At 6 feet, Anpo will be his tallest opponent to date.

The size disparity was glaring when the eight-division champion stood face-to-face with the local fighter during the traditional staredown. On Sunday, their tussle will be the co-feature in a stacked 10-fight card.

“Usually I don't predict my fights. I'm just saying that I'll do the best to make the fans happy and enjoy,” Pacquiao told the media the other day here.