^

Sports

Buboy wants Pacquiao foe done by 1st round

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 7:41pm
Buboy wants Pacquiao foe done by 1st round
Manny Pacquiao and Rukiya Anpo stare each other down during Saturday's weigh-in at The Westin Tokyo in Japan.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao will be in the boxing ring Sunday for a maximum of three three-minute rounds.

His longtime trainer and childhood buddy, Buboy Fernandez, wants him to get the job done in one.

“Na-umpisahan na natin eh, tumbahin na natin. Round 1 (We already started it, so let’s knock him out),” Fernandez blurted to Filipino scribes Saturday while exiting the function room at The Westin Tokyo here, where the official weigh-in for Pacquiao’s exhibition fight with Japanese Rukiya Anpo.

Both fighters agreed to meet at a catchweight of 152 pounds or 69 kilos, and they hurdled the scales during the ceremony, which drew a sizeable crowd that included controversial boxing star and strong Pacquiao supporter Ryan Garcia.

Pacquiao tipped the scales at 149 lbs (68 kilos) while Anpo checked in at 151 lbs (68.75 kilos), sending the packed crowd on a frenzy.

Pacquiao and Anpo will collide in what fight organizer Rizin calls a “Special Rules Bout”, which is mainly just boxing rules, at the Saitama Super Arena. The latter is a kickboxer and mixed martial artist who has had success as a super lightweight champion in K-1, with over 30 fights under his belt.

Anpo, however, has little to no pure boxing experience.

And Fernandez is confident Pacquiao can quickly take Anpo out.

“Uwi tayo maaga (Let’s go home early),” said Fernandez.

Pacquiao, for his part, did not guarantee anything. At 6 feet, Anpo will be his tallest opponent to date.

The size disparity was glaring when the eight-division champion stood face-to-face with the local fighter during the traditional staredown. On Sunday, their tussle will be the co-feature in a stacked 10-fight card.

“Usually I don't predict my fights. I'm just saying that I'll do the best to make the fans happy and enjoy,” Pacquiao told the media the other day here.

vuukle comment

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

PACQUIAO VS ANPO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Who&rsquo;ll break the ice for Team Philippines?

Who’ll break the ice for Team Philippines?

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The massive hunt for the gold in the Paris Olympics has begun and for the Philippines, its first, on paper, could come...
Sports
fbtw
Searching for Paris gold

Searching for Paris gold

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
As if by design, Carlos Yulo, gymnast par excellence, is firing the opening salvo for Team Philippines in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal faces Capital1; Akari tests Petro

Cignal faces Capital1; Akari tests Petro

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Cignal eyes to remain unscathed while Capital1 Solar is out to prove that its giant upset of defending champion Petro Gazz...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA &lsquo;older&rsquo; but wiser

Team USA ‘older’ but wiser

20 hours ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA’s star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Cone tells Pinoy bets: Enjoy the moment

Cone tells Pinoy bets: Enjoy the moment

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
It may have failed to make the trip but Gilas Pilipinas remains invested in the Filipinos’ campaign in the Paris O...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ryan Garcia steals the show at Pacquiao-Anpo weigh-in

Ryan Garcia steals the show at Pacquiao-Anpo weigh-in

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao isn’t the only foreign boxing star in town right now.
Sports
fbtw
Filipina rower stays in Paris Olympic contention

Filipina rower stays in Paris Olympic contention

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipina Olympic rower Joanie Delgaco is off to the repechage round of the women’s single sculls after placing fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Swede takes charge, but Malixi stays in hunt with 69

Swede takes charge, but Malixi stays in hunt with 69

6 hours ago
Rianne Malixi kept pushing in pursuit of another major championship, uncorking a strong finishing kick after a weather delay...
Sports
fbtw
IOC apologizes for South Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony

IOC apologizes for South Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony

6 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee apologized Saturday for a gaffe during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in which...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with