Ryan Garcia steals the show at Pacquiao-Anpo weigh-in

Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao greet each other during Saturday's weigh-in rites.

TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao isn’t the only foreign boxing star in town right now.

Ryan Garcia, the controversial and outspoken former interim lightweight champion, grabbed a piece of the limelight heading into Sunday’s clash between Pacquiao and Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo.

Accompanied by a couple of burly bodyguards, Garcia walked into the weigh-in venue at The Tokyo Westin here Saturday and sat front row, drawing raucous cheers from the packed crowd.

Things got interesting when one of the undercard fighters headed Garcia’s way and uttered some words to the American boxer. Garcia at first kept bowing in acknowledgment, thinking he was only being greeted.

But the local fighter flashed his two middle fingers, prompting Garcia to return the gesture, stand up and challenge the Japanese to close in. But cooler heads prevailed, and security personnel literally carried the taunting fighter off the stage.

Bro tried me https://t.co/sm6e7NdGXI — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 27, 2024

Garcia’s timely appearance has drummed up interest in the 10-fight Rizin fight card set at the Saitama Super Arena that will have the Pacquiao-Anpo three-round exhibition bout as a co-feature. Garcia also took the opportunity to show his support to Pacquiao, who was once rumored to be interested in fighting him.

“Excited to see Manny Pacquiao fight. He's one of the big inspirations in my life. He's done a lot for my career,” Garcia said on the stage.

Let’s the games begin pic.twitter.com/VlulM9EeKV — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 27, 2024

Pacquiao and Garcia posed for the cameras, hugged each other and even playfully figured in a staredown.

The 25-year-old Garcia enjoys a huge social media following and is notorious for his antics and posts on X (formerly Twitter). He added to his notoriety when he tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, the day before and the day of his title bout with WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, whom he knocked down thrice en route to a majority decision win.

Garcia’s positive result resulted in the Haney fight being declared a No Contest instead, and Garcia being fined $1.1 million and suspended for one year.