Pacquiao welcomes challenge of tallest opponent to date

Manny Pacquiao is being measured for his reach.

TOKYO – At six feet tall, Japan’s Rukiya Anpo will be Manny Pacquiao’s tallest opponent so far.

But Pacquiao, as usual, is unfazed.

“I have no problem with that, as long as he makes it to the (contracted) weight,” the Filipino ring icon told reporters Friday at The Westin Tokyo here when asked about Anpo’s significant size and height advantage.

Pacquiao and Anpo will collide in a three-round boxing exhibition match Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena. Both fighters agreed to meet at a catchweight of 152 pounds are set to tip the scales at the official weigh-in ceremony on Saturday.

Indeed, the former eight-division world champion, who stands at 5-foot-5, is no stranger to facing taller opponents.

Two of his tallest foes were Antonio Margarito (5-foot-11) and Chris Algieri (5-foot-10), both of whom ended up battered and bruised when they met Pacquiao in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

“It's not new to me to fight a bigger guy. I used to fight bigger (opponents) than him (Anpo),” added Pacquiao.

While at a disadvantage in height, Pacquiao will be in his comfort zone as the bout will be fought under boxing rules. In fact, Anpo faces a hefty $5 million fine if he tries anything prohibited in boxing, such as feigning kicks and back fists.

Pacquiao, for his part, just wants to put on a show.

“I hope we can give a good fight to the fans and make the fans happy,” said Pacquiao.

“I know that he has no experience in boxing, but he has a lot of experience in MMA, so let's get it on.”