Paris Olympic Spotlight: Dottie Ardina (golf)
July 22, 2024 | 12:48pm
Golfer Dottie Ardina is making her debut in the Paris Olympics.
Ardina, along with fellow linksman Bianca Pagdanganan, barged into the top 60 of the International Golf Federation ranking.
Despite an up-and-down season, the 30-year-old golfer will try to show off in her Olympic debut.
Watch Ardina hit birdies to Olympic recognition on August 7, at around 3 p.m.
