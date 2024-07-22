Paris Olympic Spotlight: Dottie Ardina (golf)

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines looks over a putt on the 11th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 20, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.

Golfer Dottie Ardina is making her debut in the Paris Olympics.

Ardina, along with fellow linksman Bianca Pagdanganan, barged into the top 60 of the International Golf Federation ranking.

Despite an up-and-down season, the 30-year-old golfer will try to show off in her Olympic debut.

Watch Ardina hit birdies to Olympic recognition on August 7, at around 3 p.m.