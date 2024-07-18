Speedo swim tilt for young bets slated this weekend

MANILA, Philippines -- Young swimmers get a chance to strut their stuff in the two-day 2024 Speedo Swim Smart Novice and Sprint Meet this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Center in Manila.

The event is organized by the Philippine Aquatics Inc., in partnership with Speedo Philippines.

“The tournament is for the kids, especially those coming from summer camps and swimming lessons. This will be an opportunity for the coaches and swimming club members to see the early development of the swimmers they are training,” PAI Secretary General Eric Buhain said.

The executive called on swimming clubs to enlist their young athletes, and students from public schools are also encouraged to participate free of charge.

The event is part of the nationwide grassroots development program of the PAI.

Buhain, meanwhile, also reminded swimmers who are interested to join the Philippine delegation to the Asian Open Schools short course championship to submit their letter of intent on Friday, July 19.

The tournament is set for August 17 to 18 in Bangkok, Thailand.

There will be 50 slots for the Philippine team.