^

Sports

Speedo swim tilt for young bets slated this weekend

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 4:27pm
Speedo swim tilt for young bets slated this weekend

MANILA, Philippines -- Young swimmers get a chance to strut their stuff in the two-day 2024 Speedo Swim Smart Novice and Sprint Meet this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Center in Manila.

The event is organized by the Philippine Aquatics Inc., in partnership with Speedo Philippines.

“The tournament is for the kids, especially those coming from summer camps and swimming lessons. This will be an opportunity for the coaches and swimming club members to see the early development of the swimmers they are training,” PAI Secretary General Eric Buhain said.

The executive called on swimming clubs to enlist their young athletes, and students from public schools are also encouraged to participate free of charge.

The event is part of the nationwide grassroots development program of the PAI.

Buhain, meanwhile, also reminded swimmers who are interested to join the Philippine delegation to the Asian Open Schools short course championship to submit their letter of intent on Friday, July 19.

The tournament is set for August 17 to 18 in Bangkok, Thailand.

There will be 50 slots for the Philippine team.

vuukle comment

AQUATICS

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

1 day ago
Just as expected, the Philippines, represented by Davao-NTB Wolves, blasted Italy-FilCom Basketball Association, 76-49, to...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

1 day ago
Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team&rsquo;s progress

Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team’s progress

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women squad has shown vast improvement in their game following their stints in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports apparel brand adidas has officially launched the exclusive fan merchandise for Team...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with