Strong Group overpowers USA to stretch unbeaten Jones Cup run

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 3:07pm
SGA's Rhenz Abando
Jones Cup / Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines – Strong, indeed.

The Strong Group-Pilipinas pulled away in the third quarter and blasted USA, 112-90, to remain undefeated in the William Jones Cup Thursday afternoon. 

With the victory, the Philippine squad is now 5-0 in the tourney thus far. 

Chris McCullough paced the Filipinos with a monster statline of 24 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

The Americans held a four-point lead, 60-56, at the half as Demetrius Thomas led the way. 

SGA, however, started the second half with a 14-3 run capped by a short stab by McCullough to go up by seven, 70-63, at the 5:54 mark of the third quarter. 

A long two by Bowen Hammer snapped the run, but the Philippine side just could not be stopped as they took an 89-76 lead heading to the final frame.

This completely fired up SGA, as it led by as much as 22 points in the fourth canto, 110-88, with 52.7 seconds left off an Allen Liwag deuce.

They made 29 of their 53 field goal attempts and sank 13 of 34 3-point attempts. 

Tajuan Agee finished with 19 points, while RJ Abarrientos added 17 markers and three dimes.

Hammer spearheaded the Americans with 18 points. 

SGA will face Japan U22 next on Friday, 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

STRONG GROUP

WILLIAM JONES CUP
