Gloria Diaz reveals relationship, sex life with younger man

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gloria Diaz revealed that she's in a relationship with a younger man.

In an interview with the media after the press conference of her movie "Untold" starring Jodi Sta Maria, Gloria said she's in a relationship with the president of Development Bank of the Philippines.

“Super good. My partner is Mike de Jesus. He’s the president of DBP and he’s younger than me. But you know, he and my former husband, we used to go out together," she said.

"Sabi ko, I can handle two guys at the same time. Kayang-kaya. Always open your options.

“I said the younger man usually adjusts in a relationship if the woman is older. He became older na rin. He became mature. He’s a serious banker,” she added.

When asked if she wanted to get married, Gloria responded: “Huwag na. At my age, alangan naman naka-white (gown) pa ako.”

Gloria, meanwhile, said that she's okay with her ex-husband.

“My ex-husband was very good, but you know, we were younger and had too many friends and parted as friends and he became a better father,” she said.

“My former husband looks very much like Belle (Isabelle Daza) and Ava. I am very close to my in-laws. I don’t have any real trauma,” she added.

When asked for her sex life, Gloria said: “It’s good! Jellytime! I’m just kidding. That’s my daughters’ business.”

Apart from Gloria and Jodi, Regal Entertainment's biggest horror this year "Untold" stars Juan Karlos, Joem Bascon, Mylene Dizon, Kaori Oinuma, Sarah Edwards and Lianne Valentin.

Directed by Derick Cabrido, the film will be in theaters on April 30.

RELATED: 'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules