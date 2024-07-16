^

PSL Global: Philippines U-20, Thailand, Canada post opening-day wins

July 16, 2024 | 12:26pm
Defense and hustle prove to be one of the Philippines' key factors in winning over North America.
MANILA, Philippines – North America did a decent job limiting the production of reigning National Finals Most Valuable Player John Eimrod Rodulfa.

But the select group of players from North America and Canada forgot the Philippine under-20 squad’s supporting cast, which stepped up big to help out their team captain.

Karl Benedict Wood finished with 28 points while three other players contributed double figures as the Philippines, represented by the National Finals 2004 champion Davao-NTB Wolves, outlasted North America, 82-73.

Peter Adabo, the Philippines’ glue guy, added 13 markers, Keith Marquez chipped in 12 while Rodulfa had a quiet 10 points and turned the ball over eight times.

Yet, the Philippines was still able to pick up a victory and joined opening day winners Canada and Thailand.

Thailand’s Trail International School ran roughshod over UK-Kampi Basketball, 106-72.

Jaspher Kurihara and Don Wayde Basadre each tallied 27 points apiece, but the former came through with a more solid game by adding seven assists in a better all-around performance to spearhead Thailand’s explosive debut in the Pilipinas Super League’s flagship event.

Thailand sizzled with a 56% shooting clip, pouncing on its advantage inside where it produced 64 points, 26 more than its counterpart.

The Filipino-Thais also grabbed more rebounds, 51, compared to only 35 for the Pinoy cagers based in the United Kingdom.

