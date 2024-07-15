Lady Bulldogs on cusp of Shakey's Super League crown

Games Tuesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

2 p.m. – CSB vs Letran (battle for third)

4 p.m. – NU vs FEU (championship)

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP queen National University flaunted its championship poise by fending off Far Eastern University, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13, to move on the verge to capturing the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals title Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

UAAP Most Valuable Player Bella Belen led a balanced attack with 26 points on 24 hits and two blocks as the Lady Bulldogs drew first blood in the short best-of-three titular showdown.

Arah Panique (15), skipper Erin Pangilinan (14) and Myrtle Escanlar (13) provided support in the gritty win for NU, which will shoot for the crown in Game 2 at 4 p.m. today.

Jean Asis (23), Chenie Tagaod (19), Gerzel Petallo (11) and Jazlyn Ellarina (10) put up herculean efforts in the commendable fight for the Lady Tamaraws, who also claimed the scalp of the Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 86 semifinals before the latter’s eventual championship.

Earlier, Clydel Catarig sizzled with 22 points on 22 hits as the three-peat NCAA champion St. Benilde re-asserted mastery of rival Letran, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17, in Game 1 of their own bronze medal series.

Catarig drew ample support from Wielyn Estoque and Rhea Densing with 15 and 12 points, respectively, as the Lady Blazers completed a comeback from a set down.

“Bawat isa sa aming mga players na-inspired kaming bumawi kasi kahapon nung natalo kami sinabihan kami ni coach (Jerry Yee) kung anong mga kulang namin,” said Catarig.