^

Sports

Antimaro, Castino collide for Philippine super-bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 2:51pm
Antimaro, Castino collide for Philippine super-bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'
Ariel Antimaro (right) and Jhunrile Castino are ready to rumble for Saturday’s Blow-By-Blow presentation at the Paranaque Sports Complex.
Blow-By-Blow

MANILA, Philippines -- Ariel Antimaro, coming off a tough sparring stint with a world title-bound Filipino banger, faces Jhunrile Castino for the Philippine Boxing Federation super-bantamweight crown when Blow-By-Blow returns Saturday at the Paranaque Sports Complex.

One of Vincent Astrolabio’s main sparmates for his 20 July crack at the World Boxing Council bantam plum in Tokyo, Antimaro, who fights out of the MP Boxing Gym-Davao, holds a 7-2 win-loss record with two knockouts.

Representing PMI Boxing Stable of Bohol, Castino has a 14-5 mark with five knockouts as he attempts to steal the thunder from Antimaro in this weekly slugfest on ONE Sports channel shown every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Presented by San Miguel Beer, Blow-By-Blow was revived by eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, the program’s most distinguished product, in November 2022.

The only regular boxing program on primetime TV, Blow-By-Blow has featured ring talents from all over and is again showcasing another batch of ambitious aspirants Saturday.

“With San Miguel delivering the heavyweight blows each time, our boxing show continues to flourish,” Pacquiao said after going through the 15-fight card.

vuukle comment

BOXING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guiao looking to make most of Nambatac trade in PBA Draft

Guiao looking to make most of Nambatac trade in PBA Draft

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Rain or Shine Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao is hoping that sending Rey Nambatac to the Blackwater Bossing in a trade...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Athlete&rsquo;s House&rsquo; rises at Vermosa

‘Athlete’s House’ rises at Vermosa

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
A 30-room athletes’ accommodation has been inaugurated at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, which will “enhance...
Sports
fbtw
Dimayuga wavers but fights back; Corpus makes move

Dimayuga wavers but fights back; Corpus makes move

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Enrique Dimayuga squandered a two-stroke lead with an error-filled frontside 41 but fought back with a three-birdie binge...
Sports
fbtw
Pangasinan, Cebu clash for PSL &lsquo;Born 2006&rsquo; crown

Pangasinan, Cebu clash for PSL ‘Born 2006’ crown

1 day ago
The best of the north will take on the finest in the south as Pangasinan and Cebu’s University of San Jose Recoletos...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon, Pampanga retain Top 2 placing in standings

MPBL: Quezon, Pampanga retain Top 2 placing in standings

2 days ago
Quezon Province and Pampanga posted contrasting wins on Tuesday to keep their 1-2 spots in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso struggles with 71, trails leaders by 7 in Evian Championship

Saso struggles with 71, trails leaders by 7 in Evian Championship

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso started strong on the back nine but faced challenges on the last nine holes, finishing with a 71 after a birdie...
Sports
fbtw
Rookies, vets primed for Go for Gold's Sunrise Sprint triathlon

Rookies, vets primed for Go for Gold's Sunrise Sprint triathlon

6 hours ago
Beginners and seasoned athletes gear up for a spirited duel in Go for Gold’s Sunrise Sprint, a thrilling short-distance...
Sports
fbtw
Ballungay banks on athleticism in booking PBA ticket

Ballungay banks on athleticism in booking PBA ticket

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
For Kai Ballungay, athleticism is what separates him from other aspirants joining this Sunday’s PBA Draft.
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Djokovic close in on Wimbledon final blockbuster

Alcaraz, Djokovic close in on Wimbledon final blockbuster

6 hours ago
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic can set up a Wimbledon final blockbuster on Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with