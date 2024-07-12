Antimaro, Castino collide for Philippine super-bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Ariel Antimaro (right) and Jhunrile Castino are ready to rumble for Saturday’s Blow-By-Blow presentation at the Paranaque Sports Complex.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ariel Antimaro, coming off a tough sparring stint with a world title-bound Filipino banger, faces Jhunrile Castino for the Philippine Boxing Federation super-bantamweight crown when Blow-By-Blow returns Saturday at the Paranaque Sports Complex.

One of Vincent Astrolabio’s main sparmates for his 20 July crack at the World Boxing Council bantam plum in Tokyo, Antimaro, who fights out of the MP Boxing Gym-Davao, holds a 7-2 win-loss record with two knockouts.

Representing PMI Boxing Stable of Bohol, Castino has a 14-5 mark with five knockouts as he attempts to steal the thunder from Antimaro in this weekly slugfest on ONE Sports channel shown every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Presented by San Miguel Beer, Blow-By-Blow was revived by eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, the program’s most distinguished product, in November 2022.

The only regular boxing program on primetime TV, Blow-By-Blow has featured ring talents from all over and is again showcasing another batch of ambitious aspirants Saturday.

“With San Miguel delivering the heavyweight blows each time, our boxing show continues to flourish,” Pacquiao said after going through the 15-fight card.