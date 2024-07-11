^

Sports

Gilas women lose to Chinese Taipei-A, miss Jones Cup podium

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 3:17pm
Gilas women lose to Chinese Taipei-A, miss Jones Cup podium
Gilas women barely missed the podium of the 2024 William Jones Cup.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women fell prey to host Chinese Taipei-A, 82-66, to miss out on a podium finish in the Women’s Jones Cup late Wednesday night at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

The Filipina quintet stared at an early 10-26 defeat and never recovered to fall just short from finishing inside the Top 3 of the annual invitational tourney.

Gilas (-3) finished at 2-3 for a three-way tie with Chinese Taipei-B (+12) and Thailand (-9) but the former had a superior quotient to clinch the bronze.

The Philippines, which settled for fourth place, beat Thailand, 68-58, but lost against Chinese Taipei B, 73-60, back in the opener.

Gilas’ other triumph came against the winless Malaysia, 74-63, as it also bowed against Japan Universiade, 85-83.

Japan went on to win the tournament under a single-round robin format by routing Malaysia, 84-34, to complete a 5-0 sweep. Chinese Taipei-A, at 4-1, captured the silver medal.

Gilas youth standout Naomi Natalie Panganiban, after leading the U18 team to a Division A promotion by sweeping the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B, led the way for the Filipinas with 19 points.

Veterans Afril Bernardino and Stefanie Berberabe chipped in 12 points while anchor Jack Animam had eight points and nine rebounds but still weren’t enough to propel Gilas to the podium.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN

JONES CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier

Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite missing out on the final bus to Paris, Gilas Pilipinas star Justin Brownlee said he is grateful for the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

2 days ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

2 days ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

2 days ago
Medal hopeful EJ Obiena will jumpstart Philippine athletics’ campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas ace Justin Brownlee earned a spot in the “All Star 5” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron, Curry impress as USA routs Canada in Olympic tune-up

LeBron, Curry impress as USA routs Canada in Olympic tune-up

2 hours ago
LeBron James and Steph Curry made a winning start as USA teammates in an 86-72 victory over Canada in a pre-Olympics exhibition...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater eyes guard, center in PBA Draft

Blackwater eyes guard, center in PBA Draft

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing are looking to go deeper in the point guard and center positions as they are set to pick second overall...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 upbeat on future with promising PVL draft picks

Capital1 upbeat on future with promising PVL draft picks

3 hours ago
In a strategic move to reinforce their squad in the Premier Volleyball League, Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb and team co-owner...
Sports
fbtw
Major winners clash in Evian Championship opener

Major winners clash in Evian Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso kicks off her drive for a second major crown of the season by facing off with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 4...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with