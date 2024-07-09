^

Sports

Canada-raised Aleiah Torres eager to strut stuff for Creamline in PVL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 2:35pm
Canada-raised Aleiah Torres eager to strut stuff for Creamline in PVL
Coming out of Brock University, Aleiah Torres (pictured to the right of Creamline star Alyssa Valdez) is a versatile player as she can focus on defense as a libero, or in spiking as an outside hitter.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian Aleiah Torres earned Monday night’s honor of being the only player drafted by perennial powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers during the historic 2024 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft at Novotel Manila in Cubao.

Coming out of Brock University, Torres is a versatile player as she can focus on defense as a libero, or in spiking as an outside hitter. With the Cool Smashers expecting to miss the services of the likes of Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos, the 22-year-old will surely be a welcome addition.

When she heard her name called by PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo, Torres knew it was more than the on-court action that she was going to brace for.

As one of the most popular teams in women’s volleyball in the country, Torres is eager to play for the Cool Smashers fan base.

“Yeah. It’s definitely a really big fan base and I’m really looking forward to meeting all the fans and being part of just like one big happy family” she said.

More than the electrifying Philippine volleyball community, Torres also hopes to show her talents to the most important people in her life — her family in Manila.

Having been raised playing volleyball in Canada, Torres said that she is looking forward to finally being able to show her Filipino family what she’s got.

“It’s super exciting. You know, a lot of my family here hasn’t been able to watch me play in Canada so it’s definitely a good opportunity for them to be able to watch me live and play professional volleyball here in the Philippines,” said Torres.

Torres is expected to play libero for the Cool Smashers where she will be mentored by veterans Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Kyla Atienza. Understanding the winning culture of Creamline, she is excited to learn from the Philippines’ best.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to be able to be a part of this team and be able to learn from other people who have been in winning situations so hopefully, I can bring my talent, my skills to their team and hopefully add to their winning streak,” she said.

Torres thus joins two more Fil-Foreigners in the PVL, namely Savi Davison (Fil-Canadian, PLDT High Speed Hitters) and Brooke Van Sickle (Fil-American, Petro Gazz Angels).

vuukle comment

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

1 day ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) makes an assessment on its chances in the coming Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

1 day ago
Paris will remind people of the value of hosting the Olympics, says a top official of the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were delayed...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium of the Meeting de Paris Diamond League after struggling mightily...
Sports
fbtw
Missing Paris, Nats&rsquo; sights now on &rsquo;28 LA

Missing Paris, Nats’ sights now on ’28 LA

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas got its trial by fire against elite teams from Europe and South America in pursuit of a coveted Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
The dream is not over

The dream is not over

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Brazil put the cuffs on Justin Brownlee, and the mighty effort of Gilas Pilipinas ended in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

3 hours ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
Davao Occidental escapes Paranaque in MPBL

Davao Occidental escapes Paranaque in MPBL

4 hours ago
The Davao Occidental Tigers pulled off a 75-73 squeaker over the Paranaque Patriots on Monday to regain traction in the 6th...
Sports
fbtw
Top PVL pick Gagate still focused on Alas Pilipinas stint

Top PVL pick Gagate still focused on Alas Pilipinas stint

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Zus Coffee will have to wait for some time before getting to enjoy the services of 2024 PVL Draft top pick Thea Gagate as...
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

5 hours ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with