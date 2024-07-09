Canada-raised Aleiah Torres eager to strut stuff for Creamline in PVL

Coming out of Brock University, Aleiah Torres (pictured to the right of Creamline star Alyssa Valdez) is a versatile player as she can focus on defense as a libero, or in spiking as an outside hitter.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian Aleiah Torres earned Monday night’s honor of being the only player drafted by perennial powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers during the historic 2024 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft at Novotel Manila in Cubao.

Coming out of Brock University, Torres is a versatile player as she can focus on defense as a libero, or in spiking as an outside hitter. With the Cool Smashers expecting to miss the services of the likes of Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos, the 22-year-old will surely be a welcome addition.

When she heard her name called by PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo, Torres knew it was more than the on-court action that she was going to brace for.

As one of the most popular teams in women’s volleyball in the country, Torres is eager to play for the Cool Smashers fan base.

“Yeah. It’s definitely a really big fan base and I’m really looking forward to meeting all the fans and being part of just like one big happy family” she said.

More than the electrifying Philippine volleyball community, Torres also hopes to show her talents to the most important people in her life — her family in Manila.

Having been raised playing volleyball in Canada, Torres said that she is looking forward to finally being able to show her Filipino family what she’s got.

“It’s super exciting. You know, a lot of my family here hasn’t been able to watch me play in Canada so it’s definitely a good opportunity for them to be able to watch me live and play professional volleyball here in the Philippines,” said Torres.

Torres is expected to play libero for the Cool Smashers where she will be mentored by veterans Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Kyla Atienza. Understanding the winning culture of Creamline, she is excited to learn from the Philippines’ best.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to be able to be a part of this team and be able to learn from other people who have been in winning situations so hopefully, I can bring my talent, my skills to their team and hopefully add to their winning streak,” she said.

Torres thus joins two more Fil-Foreigners in the PVL, namely Savi Davison (Fil-Canadian, PLDT High Speed Hitters) and Brooke Van Sickle (Fil-American, Petro Gazz Angels).