Blu Girls pull off impressive stint in Canada softball tilt

Mentored by Ana Santiago, the Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Blu Girls will face the 12 toughest teams in the world including the Kiwis, whom the former were tackling at press time.

MANILA, Philippines – The future is bright for the Philippine Blu Girls.

This after the country finished in the top six of the tough Canada Cup International Softball Championship in Surrey, British Columbia despite fielding in a team of upstarts.

The Filipinas came back from a three-run deficit by stringing together four runs in the seventh and last inning for a 4-3 win over the Czech Republic before being shown the door by the heavily favored Australians, 11-0.

“The Blu Girls’ cohesive teamwork and unwavering dedication to the game were evident, earning admiration from both supporters and adversaries alike. We are in awe of the Blu Girls and will stand by them as they prepare for their next tournament,” said ASAPHIL president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

A catastrophic second inning where in the Philippines allowed the World No. 2 to erupt for a whopping 10 runs sealed the former’s doom while catapulting the latter in the semis.

National team coach Ana Santiago was impressed though by how her young charges showed grit despite their inexperience.

“Maganda para sa future, imagine wala yung mga senior from last year,” she said.