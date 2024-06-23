^

Sports

Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 12:34pm
Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner
One of Team USA’s rest days gave the American players time to mingle with the host country’s own volleyball stars like team captain Jia Morado-De Guzman, Vanie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, and men’s members Bryan Bagunas and Owa Retamar.
Jia De Guzman / Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA veterans TJ Defalco and Micah Christenson were among members of the American squad that met with members of the Alas Pilipinas men’s and women’s team in a dinner held at the teams’ hotel during the Manila leg of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League for Men on Friday night.

One of Team USA’s rest days gave the American players time to mingle with the host country’s own volleyball stars like team captain Jia Morado-De Guzman, Vanie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, and men’s members Bryan Bagunas and Owa Retamar.

After their resounding win over Germany on Saturday, the two stalwarts spoke about the interaction and how it felt to connect more to the Philippines.

“It was awesome to see the Manila team, especially in a country like this is amazing. To see some of the culture and get exposed to it is awesome. I had a really great time,” Defalco said.

“We kind of conversed with all of them. Little pieces here and there. It was just kind of a quick turnaround to get to know each other, answer some questions and that was it. It was a great time.” he added.

Christenson mirrored Defalco’s sentiments, and said that it was a rather casual affair that gave way for them to talk about things also outside of volleyball.

The USA skipper mentioned in particular his connection with Retamar, who is also a setter.

“[We talked to] all of them, we talked to the two guy players. There was the setter and we talked about setting a little bit,” he said.

“And then the three women’s team players, we shared food together just like we’re friends. It was really informal, felt really friendly and that’s the best thing in my opinion.” 

Team USA, apart from Japan, are fan favorites in the Philippines, with supporters fawning over the players. For their last game, the Americans will clash against the Ryujin Nippon in the curtain closer of the weeklong Manila leg.

USAa and Japan battle on Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL NATIONS LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Talk &lsquo;N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

Talk ‘N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

15 hours ago
PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
New faces shine in PAI swimfest

New faces shine in PAI swimfest

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The country’s most decorated junior swimmers withstood the challenge as new stars emerged in the penultimate day of...
Sports
fbtw
Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Canada came to play – and slay – in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Six-time PBA champion import Sean Chambers is thrilled to give back to Philippine basketball by helping Gilas Pilipinas gear...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes into quarterfinals

Eala breezes into quarterfinals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the elite Veneto Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over home bet Giorgia Pedone late Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Didal tries to renew love for skateboarding

Didal tries to renew love for skateboarding

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
After missing out on a trip to the Paris Olympics, Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal said she is focusing on getting her...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falters after impressive start, ends up with 74

Pagdanganan falters after impressive start, ends up with 74

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan's hot start and strong potential in the KPMG Women’s Open Championship took a turn on moving day...
Sports
fbtw
France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan

France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Following a collapse against a heavily favored Japan side, France’s Benjamin Toniutti stressed that the team should...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA in high gear

Team USA in high gear

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Volleyball-crazy Filipino fans have been bracing for the much-anticipated showdown between the two most popular teams in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with