Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA veterans TJ Defalco and Micah Christenson were among members of the American squad that met with members of the Alas Pilipinas men’s and women’s team in a dinner held at the teams’ hotel during the Manila leg of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League for Men on Friday night.

One of Team USA’s rest days gave the American players time to mingle with the host country’s own volleyball stars like team captain Jia Morado-De Guzman, Vanie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, and men’s members Bryan Bagunas and Owa Retamar.

After their resounding win over Germany on Saturday, the two stalwarts spoke about the interaction and how it felt to connect more to the Philippines.

“It was awesome to see the Manila team, especially in a country like this is amazing. To see some of the culture and get exposed to it is awesome. I had a really great time,” Defalco said.

“We kind of conversed with all of them. Little pieces here and there. It was just kind of a quick turnaround to get to know each other, answer some questions and that was it. It was a great time.” he added.

Christenson mirrored Defalco’s sentiments, and said that it was a rather casual affair that gave way for them to talk about things also outside of volleyball.

The USA skipper mentioned in particular his connection with Retamar, who is also a setter.

“[We talked to] all of them, we talked to the two guy players. There was the setter and we talked about setting a little bit,” he said.

“And then the three women’s team players, we shared food together just like we’re friends. It was really informal, felt really friendly and that’s the best thing in my opinion.”

Team USA, apart from Japan, are fan favorites in the Philippines, with supporters fawning over the players. For their last game, the Americans will clash against the Ryujin Nippon in the curtain closer of the weeklong Manila leg.

USAa and Japan battle on Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.