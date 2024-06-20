USA bounces back, edges Brazil in VNL

MANILA, Philippines -- Team USA barged back into the win column of the men’s Volleyball Nations League after venting its ire on Brazil in five sets, 25-21,18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Torey Defalco finished with 21 points off of 18 attacks and three service aces for the Americans, who were stunned by Iran on Wednesday night. Maxwell Holt added 15 markers of his own.

With the fifth set tied at five-all after an attack point by Holt, USA unleashed an 8-2 run capped by an attack error by Brazil to go up by six, 13-7.

A service error by USA’s Anderson halted the run, 8-13, but a kill by Defalco pushed the Americans to match point.

Lukas Bergmann tried to tow the Brazilians back into it, but Defalco had other plans, finishing the match with a booming hit to secure the bounceback win.

“Brazil, you know, they will play hard every single time, very proud of our team’s ability to stay in the game,” Defalco told reporters after the game.

“It feels really good to have barely pulled that one out in five,” he added.

Brazil looked primed to force a fifth set, getting a comfortable 17-11 lead in the fourth set.

However, USA pulled to within two, 21-19, after a service ace by Defalco.

Back-to-back errors by the Americans would help Brazil keep its distance, and a kill by Flavio forced the fifth set, setting up the finish.

Alan Souza powered Brazil with 26 markers, while Bergmann had 19.

The USA boosted its chances to make the next round with a 4-6 win-loss record, while Brazil remained in fourth place with a 6-4 slate.