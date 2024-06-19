MSC draw: Team Liquid Echo grouped with Team Spirit; Falcons AP Bren to face tough foes

MANILA, Philippines – Moonton Games has officially announced the group draw results of its Mobile Legends: Bang Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2024 taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the upcoming Esports World Cup.

Reigning Philippine champion Team Liquid Echo is in Group C with Team Spirit, whose roster is composed of former players of M4 World Championships standout Deus Vult as well as Middle East & North Africa's (MENA) team Twisted Minds coached by Filipino Hendrich "Lyrick" Clahi. The last team in Group C will be the MSC wild card winner.

Reigning world champion Falcons AP Bren was drawn in Group D China's XianYou Gaming, which has Filipino player Kiel "KielVJ" Cruzem; North America's C9, which includes Filipinos Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano and Chris "Mielow" Enobio; and Myanmar's Falcon Esports with Filipino coach Rodel "Ar Sy" B.Cruz.

MSC 2024 will kick off with its wild card stage on June 30 followed by the group stages from July 3-7, with the playoffs slated from July 10-14.