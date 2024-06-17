^

PSA Forum: Gilas U-17, Philippine esports squads tackle upcoming bids

Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 5:45pm
PSA Forum: Gilas U-17, Philippine esports squads tackle upcoming bids

MANILA, Philippines – Two upcoming world championships will be on the table as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) resumes its weekly Forum on Tuesday, June 18, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Gilas Pilipinas U-17 squad and the Philippine Esports team are gracing the public sports program to talk about their respective international campaigns in the coming weeks.

Coach Josh Reyes and players Kieffer Alas, Irus Chua and Paul Diao will represent the Gilas side as they discuss their stint in the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup set from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Meanwhile, Keith Medrano of Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) is coming along with members of Falcons APBren and Team Liquid ECHO PH to promote their bid for the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this July.

Session starts at 10:30 a.m.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports. 

