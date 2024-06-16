Blu Boys suffer back-to-back setbacks in softball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- The RP Blu Boys ended the group stage of the WBSC men’s softball World Cup with back-to-back losses after falling against Venezuela and Czechia Sunday (Manila time).

Coming off a stunning win over the hosts Mexico on Saturday, the Philippines started the game day with a heartbreaking loss against Venezuela, 3-2.

The Blu Boys were the first to go on the board after Kenneth Torres scored in the bottom of the second inning.

On top of the third, though, Carlos Alfonso Alvarez Morales punched in a homerun that also brought home David Galeno Betancourt to take the lead, 2-1.

The Philippines tied it up at the bottom of the sixth after John Lucas ran home with a double by Justine Rosales, 2-2.

The two teams were unable to score in the seventh frame, leading to extra innings.

On top of the eighth, Alvarez Morales found his way to home base after a left field hit by Rafael Flores for the win.

With the second and third bases loaded, on the bottom eighth, Torres was tagged out, securing Venezuela’s win, 3-2.

A few hours later, the Blu Boys faced Czechia, who scored two runs at the bottom of the third inning with a Tomas Klein homer that also brought home Mikulas Klas.

Mark Joseph Sarmiento scored off a Francis Generoso single to start off the fourth to close the gap, but George Harris scored during Czechia’s turn, 3-1.

A Klas homerun on the bottom of the fifth all but guaranteed the European team’s win, but Rosales scored on top of the sixth inning to set the final score as the two squads failed to score any further.

The Blu Boys ended the group phase with a 1-4 win-loss record.

The Philippines will face Czechia in the placement round on Monday.