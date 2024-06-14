^

Sports

Cognac brand launches NBA partnership

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 6:47pm
Cognac brand launches NBA partnership
Hennessy, on Saturday, will launch the “Without Your Spirit, It’s Only A Game” campaign to celebrate their collaboration.
Hennessy

MANILA, Philippines -- In celebration of its global marketing partnership with the NBA, Hennessy will be launching a campaign to “recognize basketball and fine cognac enthusiasts.”

Hennessy,on Saturday, will launch the “Without Your Spirit, It’s Only A Game” campaign to celebrate their collaboration.

“The collaboration honors fans and their unwavering passion, emphasizing that basketball is more than a sport – it is a collective celebration of talent, culture, and spirit,” Hennessy said in a statement.

The event will also launch the “Hennessy x NBA 2024 Limited Edition Series,” wherein new limited edition bottles will be unveiled.

“Inspired by the streets where basketball began, Hennessy celebrates the culture born on the court, from concrete to hardwood floor,” the statement read.

“Every passionate fan that brings their spirit to the NBA turns it into more than just a game,” it added.

Aside from the limited edition bottles, Hennessy also collaborated with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate the lifestyle and culture of the NBA.

“Both iconic brands have come together for the ‘ultimate drop’ - a limited edition collection to mark their shared love of basketball culture on and off the court,” it said.

“Hennessy x Mitchell & Ness pays homage to vibrant fan culture and previous fan-driven releases. The collection celebrates the passion and creativity off the court and encapsulates the cultural impact of basketball and Hennessy on fashion and streetwear.”

The drop will be available starting Saturday at the Hennessy x NBA Pop-Up and NBA Store located in Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall and via NBAStore.com.ph.

Saturday’s event will feature four pieces, including a hoodie, shorts, jersey and belt bag, dropping in shades of gray with a lime-green trim.

The Pop Up will run until June 30.

vuukle comment

HENNESSY

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After winning their second straight title in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

20 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
The Gallent Men

The Gallent Men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
There were major adjustments that San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent initiated in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
UP’s Gerry Abadiano bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao took home the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel&rsquo;s series-tying Game 4 win

Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel’s series-tying Game 4 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Even though he is not yet 100%, San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo played through the pain and sparked the Beermen in the pivotal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong Group adds 3 young players for Jones Cup bid

Strong Group adds 3 young players for Jones Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Three young guns are joining the Strong Group Athletics (SGA) in the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena joins Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan B. League

Kiefer Ravena joins Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan B. League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Kiefer Ravena is staying put in Japan after signing a new contract with the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team announced Frid...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

6 hours ago
Six of the UAAP and NCAA’s standout stars will be recognized as the athletic season’s cream of the crop in the...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon missed out on making history as he lost his 11th and final round game to Armenian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with