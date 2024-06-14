Cognac brand launches NBA partnership

Hennessy, on Saturday, will launch the “Without Your Spirit, It’s Only A Game” campaign to celebrate their collaboration.

MANILA, Philippines -- In celebration of its global marketing partnership with the NBA, Hennessy will be launching a campaign to “recognize basketball and fine cognac enthusiasts.”

“The collaboration honors fans and their unwavering passion, emphasizing that basketball is more than a sport – it is a collective celebration of talent, culture, and spirit,” Hennessy said in a statement.

The event will also launch the “Hennessy x NBA 2024 Limited Edition Series,” wherein new limited edition bottles will be unveiled.

“Inspired by the streets where basketball began, Hennessy celebrates the culture born on the court, from concrete to hardwood floor,” the statement read.

“Every passionate fan that brings their spirit to the NBA turns it into more than just a game,” it added.

Aside from the limited edition bottles, Hennessy also collaborated with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate the lifestyle and culture of the NBA.

“Both iconic brands have come together for the ‘ultimate drop’ - a limited edition collection to mark their shared love of basketball culture on and off the court,” it said.

“Hennessy x Mitchell & Ness pays homage to vibrant fan culture and previous fan-driven releases. The collection celebrates the passion and creativity off the court and encapsulates the cultural impact of basketball and Hennessy on fashion and streetwear.”

The drop will be available starting Saturday at the Hennessy x NBA Pop-Up and NBA Store located in Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall and via NBAStore.com.ph.

Saturday’s event will feature four pieces, including a hoodie, shorts, jersey and belt bag, dropping in shades of gray with a lime-green trim.

The Pop Up will run until June 30.