'Perlas' developmental hoops league tips off July 24

MANILA, Philippines – A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the wraps on July 24 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The LGU-based league will focus on the youth not only in basketball but in developing the life skills of all participants in categories like Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21.

“This is a new developmental league that will cover at least seven regions. And ang kaibahan is that kami ang lalapit sa mga kabataan. We will create a platform and reach out to everyone,” said league founder Christian Ensomo during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Ensomo said those who have confirmed in fielding teams in the different brackets are Bulacan, Caloocan, Quezon City, Manila, Paranaque and Taytay in Rizal.

From the NCR leg, which will be held at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City and San Andres Gym in Manila, the league plans to reach the Cordillera Region then Bicol, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

“The top teams will head to the Nationals by the end of the year. At stake are the bragging rights as the best in your region and the first-ever national champion for Perlas ng Silangan,” added Ensomo in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country.

“This is purely and strictly developmental. Para sa mga players na hindi pa nakakasali sa other commercial leagues,” added Ensomo, who was joined at the head table by co-founder Nato Agbayani and consultant Rudy Aquino.

“Our advocacy is youth development, the life skills of the young players,” said Agbayani, who also announced that former PBA star Rodney Santos will serve as league commissioner.