Golf tourney slated to raise funds for Paris Olympic-bound Filipino bets

Philstar.com
June 10, 2024 | 5:20pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission is set to raise additional funds for Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games-bound athletes by conducting the PSC Invitational Golf Cup at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club on June 14. 

“We would like to thank all the sponsors who have committed their support for this event and we ensure these can go a long way for our athletes vying to continue the legacy we built in the Olympics and Paralympic Games,” Chairman Richard Bachmann said.

Several stakeholders confirmed to extend support to this initiative including Sen. Bong Go, Philippine Airlines, and Smart as major sponsors.

San Miguel Corporation, Strong Group Athletics, Chooks-to-Go, Sen. Sonny Angara, Uratex Philippines, and Parola Maritime Inc. are also committed to give support.

Completing the list of sponsors, as of writing, are Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy, Cong. Faustino Michael Dy III, Cong. Lord Allan Velasco, Converge, Shakey’s Philippines, Mr. Mariano Araneta, Johnny Air Cargo, TMS Ship Agencies Inc., CEL Logistics Inc., Winford Manila, Peak Sports, Filipino Chinese Amateur Athletic Federation (FCAAF), Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc (FFCCCII), Parikit Manila, BLK, Happy Skin, Cong. Marvin Rillo, Rep. Richard Gomez, and Cong. Dino Tanjuatco.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) also pledged to give support to our Olympians and Paralympians.

The project aims to gather more than two million pesos to be equally distributed to the qualified athletes as they start training for the summer games.

As of writing, the country’s Paris Olympic roster stands at 15 with Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam and Hergie Bacyadan recently claiming each tickets from the qualifying tournament in Thailand, while four para-athletes are formally qualified for the Paralympic Games namely Ernie Gawilan, Angel Otom, Allain Ganapin and Agustina Bantiloc.

The participants are set to be identified in partnership with other sports institutions such as the Philippine Olympic Committee, the national sports associations and members of the media.

