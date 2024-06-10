JPGT Pinewoods kicks off today

Charles Serdenia, who came back from a three-stroke deficit in the final nine holes to clinch the Series I crown at Splendido Taal last month, is back in pursuit of a second straight trophy in the centerpiece 15-18 division.

BAGUIO , Philippines — With the Pinewoods course presenting new challenges, top contenders put premium on short game as the Junior Philippine Golf Tour kicks off its Luzon Series 3 here today.

“I practiced every day to prepare for this tournament,” said Serdenia, who missed the Series 2 leg at Pradera Verde due to graduation.

As he prepared for this week’s tournament, the Junior World-bound Serdenia has placed a premium on his short game, which he believes will be crucial for another leg win. The series, sponsored by ICTSI, aims to discover and develop talents while promoting camaraderie among participants.

The circuit operates independently from other junior golf organizations. The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. ensures that there are no scheduling conflicts and fosters a cooperative atmosphere to benefit the young players’ mutual advantage.

Despite the absence of Pradera leg winner Shinichi Suzuki, Serdenia expects stiff competition from top contenders Tristan Padilla, Mark Kobayashi, Alonso Espartero, Von Tablac, Francis Slavin, and Harry Sales in the 72-hole tournament.

Precious Zaragosa, who struggled to fourth place at Pradera after topping the Splendido leg, also worked on her short game during the break. “After Pradera, I practiced a lot and focused on my short game because it was a little off last time,” she said.