^

Sports

La Salle, NU collide for Pinoyliga crown

Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 5:41pm
La Salle, NU collide for Pinoyliga crown
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao
Pinoyliga

Game Monday (Amoranto Sports Arena, Quezon City)
3 p.m. – La Salle vs NU

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP champion De La Salle University and National University will dispute the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup championship as the Green Archers and the Bulldogs clash in a one-game titular showdown Monday, June 10, at the Amoranto Sports Arena in Quezon City.

La Salle and NU, two of the top teams expected to contend in the coming UAAP Season 87 this year, will face off at 3p.m. The winner will be crowned the third year champion after University of the East and Ateneo won the first two editions of Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup.

The two teams arranged the title match after dispatching their respective opponents in the semifinals last week.

After it finished with a perfect 8-0 record in Bracket A in the elimination round of the tournament, La Salle defeated Letran in the quarterfinal round, 95-67, before it eliminated Our Lady of Fatima University 86-71.

Jacob Cortez, the team’s prized recruit this off-season as the as the son of former Archer Mike Cortez decided to move from San Beda University – where he won a title in the NCAA last year – to the Taft-based school, led the team’s attack with 17 points, seven assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks.

“This will be a great test for us, especially for our future players that are currently playing in the tournament,” said La Salle coach Topex Robinson.

As for NU, the team finished with a 6-2 card in the eliminations.

In the playoffs, it downed Guang Ming College 68-55 in the quarters, before it eliminated Enderun College 82-71 in the semifinals where Jake Figueroa scored 17 points while Jolo Manansala added 14 points.

One thing going for the Green Archers when they play the Bulldogs in the finals is that La Salle edged NU 81-69 last April 20. Raven Cortez had 19 points, while Kevin Quiambao came through with 13 points and seven rebounds.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Final Four of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Jorick Bautista played the hero for Far Eastern University as he sank a game-winning 3-pointer to guide the Tamaraws to the...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina advances, but Saso misses cut

Ardina advances, but Saso misses cut

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Dottie Ardina charged back with a strong frontside finish to secure a one-under 70, ensuring her place in the final round...
Sports
fbtw
Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Lurking behind the shadow of a bigger Filipino pool star in Carlo Biado for so long, Johann Chua will have a chance to be...
Sports
fbtw
Poised Perez helps Beermen tie series vs Bolts

Poised Perez helps Beermen tie series vs Bolts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite missing a big 3-pointer that would have given San Miguel the lead late in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maquilan stops Facularin to retain WBC Asia bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Maquilan stops Facularin to retain WBC Asia bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

4 hours ago
James Noli Maquilan bucked off a slow start to score an electrifying 11th-round knockout of the game and gutsy Jason Facularin...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame, Abarrientos boost Jones Cup-bound Strong Group-Pilipinas

Kouame, Abarrientos boost Jones Cup-bound Strong Group-Pilipinas

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame and guard RJ Abarrientos have been added to the growing Strong Group-Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese bet, Ramo pull off IRONMAN 70.3 Subic race wins

Chinese bet, Ramo pull off IRONMAN 70.3 Subic race wins

5 hours ago
Chinese Peng Cheng Li and local standout Leyann Ramo delivered outstanding performances at the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay, demonstrating...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle rookie Dungo gains praises for standout FilOil quarters game vs San Beda

La Salle rookie Dungo gains praises for standout FilOil quarters game vs San Beda

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
La Salle head coach Topex Robinson has high praise for rookie Green Archer Andre Dungo.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with