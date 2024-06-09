La Salle, NU collide for Pinoyliga crown

Game Monday (Amoranto Sports Arena, Quezon City)

3 p.m. – La Salle vs NU

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP champion De La Salle University and National University will dispute the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup championship as the Green Archers and the Bulldogs clash in a one-game titular showdown Monday, June 10, at the Amoranto Sports Arena in Quezon City.

La Salle and NU, two of the top teams expected to contend in the coming UAAP Season 87 this year, will face off at 3p.m. The winner will be crowned the third year champion after University of the East and Ateneo won the first two editions of Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup.

The two teams arranged the title match after dispatching their respective opponents in the semifinals last week.

After it finished with a perfect 8-0 record in Bracket A in the elimination round of the tournament, La Salle defeated Letran in the quarterfinal round, 95-67, before it eliminated Our Lady of Fatima University 86-71.

Jacob Cortez, the team’s prized recruit this off-season as the as the son of former Archer Mike Cortez decided to move from San Beda University – where he won a title in the NCAA last year – to the Taft-based school, led the team’s attack with 17 points, seven assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks.

“This will be a great test for us, especially for our future players that are currently playing in the tournament,” said La Salle coach Topex Robinson.

As for NU, the team finished with a 6-2 card in the eliminations.

In the playoffs, it downed Guang Ming College 68-55 in the quarters, before it eliminated Enderun College 82-71 in the semifinals where Jake Figueroa scored 17 points while Jolo Manansala added 14 points.

One thing going for the Green Archers when they play the Bulldogs in the finals is that La Salle edged NU 81-69 last April 20. Raven Cortez had 19 points, while Kevin Quiambao came through with 13 points and seven rebounds.