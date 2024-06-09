^

Sports

Ardina advances, but Saso misses cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 11:44am
Ardina advances, but Saso misses cut
Dottie Ardina


MANILA, Philippines --Dottie Ardina charged back with a strong frontside finish to secure a one-under 70, ensuring her place in the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic now paced by Jenny Shina in Galloway, New Jersey Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

But Yuka Saso fell by the wayside a week after nailing her second US Women’s Open championship, rising to World No. 6 and securing an Olympic berth for Japan, unable to sustain an opening 69 with an erratic backside stint at the Seaview Bay course.

After a bogey-birdie combination on the front nine for a 37, she dropped two strokes on the par-3 11th and bogeyed the 13th. Her closing birdie was not enough to lift her standings, resulting in a 73 for a total of 142, missing the cut set at three-under 139.

Bianca Pagdanganan, set to lead the Philippines’ medal campaign in the Paris Games alongside Ardina, also failed to advance. Despite a strong 69 in the second round, she wound up with a 143 after a disappointing opening round of 74.

US-based Filipina Clariss Guce also missed the cut, ending with a 147 after a round of 75.

Ardina’s performance seemed shaky with a one-over on the back nine, but she rallied with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5, finishing with consistent 35s to secure her spot in the final round of the 54-hole championship, which offers a total prize money of $1.75 million.

She is tied for 37th at four-under 138, six strokes behind leader Shin, who posted a 69 for a total of 132, leading by one stroke over Swiss Albane Valenzuela, who carded a 68 for a 133.

In Michigan, Filipina golfers also faced challenges at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship. Pauline del Rosario narrowly missed the cut by one stroke in Battle Creek, despite advancing in the final round in her first six Epson Tour events.

She managed only one birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey, resulting in a 76 and a total of 148.

Tomi Arejola rebounded with a 70, including four birdies and two bogeys, but her total of 149 was not enough after a rough start. Abby Arevalo also showed improvement with a 74 following a 78, but finished far down the leaderboard with a 152.

Meanwhile, American Dana Fall took the lead with a 138 after scoring a 67, holding a one-shot advantage over England’s Anita Uwadia, who posted a 72 after an initial 67, totaling 139.

Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Lurking behind the shadow of a bigger Filipino pool star in Carlo Biado for so long, Johann Chua will have a chance to be...
Sports
fbtw
Singson, Uy fade in China, Taiwan

Singson, Uy fade in China, Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson fumbled at the finish and blew a crack at Top 10 with a five-over 77, ending up tied at 30th in the Guangdong...
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Final Four of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
Villabrille, Albo on track in Philippine Badminton Open

Villabrille, Albo on track in Philippine Badminton Open

13 hours ago
Julius Villabrille and Nicole Albo moved a step closer to securing back-to-back golden doubles after handling their multiple...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Jorick Bautista played the hero for Far Eastern University as he sank a game-winning 3-pointer to guide the Tamaraws to the...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics' Tatum, Brown united as Kidd comment stirs debate

Celtics' Tatum, Brown united as Kidd comment stirs debate

2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics, coming off an authoritative game one victory over Dallas in the NBA Finals, aren't about to let Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek crushes Paolini to win third French Open title in row

Swiatek crushes Paolini to win third French Open title in row

3 hours ago
Poland's Iga Swiatek extended her French Open reign on Saturday night (Manila time) as she thrashed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson, Bacolod in GVIL finale

Adamson, Bacolod in GVIL finale

13 hours ago
The UAAP champion meets the Palarong Pambansa titlist as Adamson and Bacolod Tay Tung duke it out for all the marbles of the...
Sports
fbtw
Jungolf series resumes in chilly Baguio

Jungolf series resumes in chilly Baguio

13 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series resumes at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here tomorrow, promising an exciting...
Sports
fbtw
