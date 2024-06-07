Remogat banners Gilas U-23 squad in FIBA 3x3 joust

MANILA, Philippines -- Rey Remogat will be spearheading the Gilas Pilipinas Under-23 men’s team that will compete in the FIBA 3x3 Nation’s League.

According to the Samahang Basketbol ng PIlipinas (SBP), Remogat, who was part of the UAAP Season 86 Mythical Five, will headline the squad going to China from June 10-16.

Aside from the heady guard, who transferred to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons earlier this year, newly minted Perpetual Help Altas Pat Sleat and JM Tulabut are also part of the team.

NCAA’s reigning Most Improved Player Jun Roque, who transferred to the Letran Knights in April, will also suit up for Gilas.

Zedjay Etulle and Jynno Ladimo complete the six for the men’s squad.

Over at the women’s division, Gilas will be bannered by National University Lady Bulldogs Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Tin Cayabyab and Karl Pingol in the three-a-side competition.

Adamson Lady Falcons Elaine Etang and Cheska Apag complete the cast.

According to FIBA, the Nations League is “set to feature 78 events across 13 conferences, with 73 teams per gender from 47 National Federations across all five continents.”