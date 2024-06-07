^

Maquilan, Facularin fight for regional WBC bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

June 7, 2024 | 3:33pm
Noli James Maquilan (left) and Jason Facularin show their readiness in time for their bantamweight title clash during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Saturday at the Cuneta Astrodome.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – Slambang ring action returns Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow stages the World Boxing Council Asia Continental bantamweight title fight starring Noli James Maquilan and Jason Facularin at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

The first fight of the heavy 13-bout card presented by San Miguel Beer begins at 2 p.m. with the show being offered to the public for free as a treat by the Pasay City government.

“As I have pledged before, Blow-By-Blow will be used a platform for the showcase of topnotch Filipino ring talent,” the eight-division legend said as the weekly boxing show fulfills its commitment to Philippine boxing.

With Cignal’s ONE Sports channel doing the telecast every Sunday at 8:30 p.m., Blow-By-Blow was revived by no less than Pacquiao himself in November2022 as a way of lending a hand to Filipino boxers.

“Remember that I also started as a nobody like many of our dear Filipino boxers,” Pacquiao, Blow-By-Blow’s most outstanding product said.

Maquilan, representing the Penalosa Boxing Gym of Better Living-Paranaque, sports a 9-1 record with six knockouts.

Armed with an 8-1 slate with eight knockouts, Facularin fights out of the Ring Master Boxing Gym of Davao City.

