Youngsters to hog the spotlight at Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

Three first-time participants in the Choco Hero IRONKIDS ring the bell during Friday’s registration and Expo Open at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

MANILA, Philippines – The spotlight shines on the future of Philippine triathlon as young athletes take center stage ahead of their more experienced counterparts in the Choco Hero IRONKIDS, kicking off Saturday at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

This non-timed race focuses on fun and participation, providing valuable exposure for enthusiastic kids who dream of competing in premier endurance races someday. Participants, eager and ready to showcase their skills, range from 6 to 15 years old. The 13-15 age group will vie in the 250m swim, a 6km bike ride, and a 2km run starting at 6 a.m. Younger age brackets include 11-12 (200m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run) at 6:30 a.m., 9-10 (150m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run) at 7:20 a.m., and 6-8 (100m swim, 2km bike, and 1km run) at 7:50 a.m.

A relay competition spices up the action with the mixed team categories for ages 11-15 (200m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run) and 6-10 (100m swim, 2km bike, and 1km run).

The IRONKIDS serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Century Tuna full-distance IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay, set for tomorrow (June 9). The event has long complemented the IRONMAN series by nourishing talent, promoting an active lifestyle among children, and fostering values such as discipline and sportsmanship while encouraging physical activity over screen use.

Meanwhile, keen interest has built up for the premier events, which boast a strong international presence. Thousands of athletes from 54 countries are primed for the grueling IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3.

The full-distance race features a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride, and a 42.2km run, while the 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and 21.2km run promise another thrilling competition. Notably, John Alcala heads the country’s bid in the full IRONMAN while August Benedicto aims to replicate his 2022 victory in Cebu amidst strong contenders in IM 70.3.

The main races also offer 100 slots to three World Championships. The top 25 male triathletes from the full IRONMAN will qualify for the Kona, Hawaii world tilt on October 22-28. Fifteen female athletes will secure spots in the IM World Championship in Nice, France from September 24-28.

The IM 70.3 Subic Bay provides 45 age-group qualifying slots to the Vinfast IM 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, on December 14-15, with an additional 15 slots reserved exclusively for female participants, promoting gender equality.

Also on tap is the Subic 70.3 relay, featuring male and female divisions, adding another layer of excitement to the event. The Team Tents Competition also aims to foster camaraderie within the Subic Bay community, offering a top prize of P10,000 cash and another P10,000 worth of Century Tuna and Vita Coco products.

This year's races are supported by Century Tuna, Subic Bay, Vinfast, HOKA, ROKA, Breitling 1884, Athletic Brewing Co., Hyperice, Maurten, Santini, AG1, Wahoo, Qatar Airways, Fulgaz, TriDot, Always Advancing, Nirvana, Compressport, EKOI, Outside, 2Go, Birch Tree, ION Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Lightwater, NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, One Sport, Cignal, Santé, Sportograf.com, Teresa Marble, and The Philippine Star.

For more details, visit www.ironman.com/im-philippines-register.